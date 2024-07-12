The South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has squashed rumours about the cause of his weight gain

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker explained in a tweet the main reason for him gaining weight

Many fans and followers of the star responded to his explanation of what led him to gain weight

Cassper Nyovest explained how he gained weight. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The South African rapper and entrepreneur Cassper Nyovest found himself explaining his weight gain to fans and netizens.

Cassper Nyovest denies that his marriage is the cause of his weight gain

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker trended on social media once again after he shared that he was taking his "hot wife" out on a date.

Recently, Cassper Nyovest slammed rumours that his weight gain was due to his marriage; many of his fans and followers have been speculating that he has been picking up some weight since the rapper was off the market.

Responding to the speculations, Nyovest explained why and what made him gain a few kilos on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"I didn’t gain weight cause of my marriage. I gained weight cause of depression and my mental health being in the worst condition ever. I’m now healed though , started to go to the gym slowly , we gone get handsome soon and I’m not gonna let none of y’all hit!"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Cassper Nyovest's explanation

Some of the star's fans and followers responded to his explanation. See some of the comments below:

@sebatamathibela commented:

"How do you get depressed while you have millions in your bank? Mos rena re hwile ka di 350."

@SamuelDikg96669 said:

"Mufasa fix your things so that you can be alright."

@_OfentseLehipi wrote:

"Bro we rocking the same boat glad to hear you're getting back at it, Remember to reverence the Lord God Almighty without seizing. He alone will take away the pain, anxiety and restore your Mental Health nnela tsotlhe Moreneng grootes."

@IconikOnly questioned:

"Did you get married while in a depression state of mind?"

@BetaneNditsheni responded:

"We always look at the outside while the inner man suffers, God please grant us wisdom and Zeal to to live for your purpose not ours Amen."

@BrunoDaKingKong commented:

"What do you mean Cass when you say 'not gonna let none of y'all hit?'"

Cassper Nyovest seemingly responds to Stilo Magolide’s questions

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is finally responding to the many questions regarding his controversial marriage to Pulane and his faith. The rapper shared a detailed explanation on his Instagram page.

Cassper Nyovest had been silent about his marriage until now. The award-winning rapper had the streets buzzing when pictures of his lush wedding to his childhood sweetheart Pulane went viral on social media.

