A Twitter user decided to share a song to lift spirits and make fun of single people while South Africa endures a cold front

The man sings a beautiful song in which he reminds all the single people out there that they will be sleeping alone

At the end of the song, the man makes a shocking revelation and Twitter users can't help but laugh

A South African man decided to show off his musical prowess in a video posted on social media. The man sang a song in which he decided to remind single people how said their lives are in during this cold front.

The video was shared by popular user @danielmarven. In the video, you can hear the man singing that it is cold outside and you are sleeping alone.

A video shared on Twitter shows a man singing about how chilly it is outside and single people have to sleep alone. Images: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The man sings the song in Nothern Sotho and goes on to sing about how the person who might be viewing the video might laugh at what he is singing, the viewer will still be sleeping alone.

He doesn't end his well-sung song there, he goes on to remind whoever is listening will still sleep alone tomorrow. He unexpectedly ends the song to reveal that he too sleeps alone.

Here's the beautiful song:

Twitter users were completely taken aback by his revelation and could not help but laugh:

@honey_links:

"How did we get here...?"

@CV_Expert007:

"Nanoma ungahleka Ok'salayo..."

One user suggested that they would be cuddling with their roommate.

@mmapitsi_p:

"Nna ere ke cuddle le roomie"

Another user was not happy with the song at all and wanted it to be taken down.

@Gcinna4:

"Delete Daniel, this is insult to single people."

