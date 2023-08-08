The ongoing taxi strike in Cape Town is affecting more than just the economy, as pupils are beginning to feel the brunt of the protest

The Western Cape Education Department revealed over 450 000 children and 17 000 staff members or prevented from attending school on Monday, 7 August

Violence in Philippi came to a head, with learners and teachers reportedly being chased and harassed by balaclava-clad taxi drivers

CAPE TOWN - The consequences of the ongoing taxi strike in the City of Cape Town are far-reaching, evidenced by how many children have been affected.

Thousands of children and workers kept away from school

On Monday, 7 August, the city was gripped by violence as protesters attacked public and private cars and harassed motorists and pupils, making many learners unable to attend school.

The Western Cape Department of Education reported that the strike prevented 456 020 learners and 17 449 staff members from getting to school.

Western Cape Education Minister David Maynier touched on the effects of the strike, saying:

“It is a devastating loss of teaching and learning time that our children simply cannot afford.”

Suspected taxi drivers harass pupils and teachers

GroundUp reported about a violent incident in Samora Machel, Philippi, where teachers and pupils were forced to flee suspected taxi drivers began chasing them.

The learners and staff from Weltevreden Primary School were waiting for the school’s gates to open when the taxi drivers started pelting them with stones and using their vehicles to chase people. The taxi drivers were allegedly wearing balaclavas during the incident.

South African condemn the effect of the Taxi strike on children

Below are some comments:

@Michellebergh criticised:

"This is how taxi operators serve their customers..."

Malongwa J Jacob added:

"Chronicles of taxis. Malema is in hiding."

@AdiSnyman said:

"Ah, taxi drivers are allowed to do as they please, as usual."

@nesibindi123 commented:

"Charming, aren't they? The disingenuous Santaco dares to tell us they are not involved in this."

@lootgous complained:

"People who strike are preventing others to reach their full potential! They are robbing #SouthAfrica."

@leona_kleynhans comdemmed:

"Neither SANTACO nor ANC could care less!"

