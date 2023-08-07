Violence is continuing to spread across the parts of Cape Town as the province taxi strike enters the new week

A terrifying video showing criminal elements attacking an alleged cab driver and his passenger was making its rounds on social media

The taxi strike will continue until Wednesday after talks between Santaco and the government fell apart

CAPE TOWN - Chaos has erupted once again in parts of the city of Cape Town as SA National Taxi Council’s (Santaco) disruptive taxi stay-away continues.

Passengers were attacked while trying to get to work in Nyanga Cape Town as the taxi strike violence continues. Image: @IanCameron23

A disturbing video depicting the extent of the violence related to the strike is making the rounds on social media.

Passengers and driver attacked amid Cape Town taxi strike

The video was posted on Twitter by crime activist Ian Cameron and shows scores of suspected taxi operators running towards a vehicle and violently attacking it.

The incident happened under Nyanga bridge early on Monday morning, 7 August.

The driver attempted to flee as the group threw objects at his car and hit the windscreen forcing the passengers to disembark and flee for their lives.

At some point in the video, gunshots can be heard ringing as the frightened passengers duck and run for safety.

Government and Santaco conflict resolution talks crumble

The latest attack comes after the negotiations between Santaco and the government failed to resolve the impasse with Cape Town authorities over the weekend.

On Sunday, 6 August, the taxi council released a statement revealing that the talks were suspended and the stay away, announced on Thursday, 4 August, will continue until the 9th.

Santaco said it was still open to resuming talks with the government to find a speedy resolution to this day away and also denounced any criminal activities in attacks that have taken place since the strike started.

South Africans are astounded by Cape Town taxi violence

Below are some comments:

@bonga_mkrozwana questioned:

"Is so much violence necessary?"

@_JS_Bond_ claimed:

"It's 2021 all over again."

@DivineTime2All added:

"Heartbreaking for the driver and his passengers trying to drive to work."

@LesaoanaErnest criticised:

"The taxi industry is run by thugs."

Golden Arrows wins interdict to stop violent attacks after 6 busses torched during stayaway

Briefly News reported that Golden Arrows Bus Service has secured an interim order against the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) to stop attacks against its drivers and buses.

The company filed an urgent application with the Western Cape High Court after several buses were torched and one of its drivers was shot and injured in the violence that erupted after Santaco announced the taxi industry stayaway across the province.

Presiding Judge Patrick Gamble granted the order on Sunday, 6 August and ordered that the taxi council and its members ensure that the Golden Arrow buses and its passengers were not intimidated, threatened or harassed, News24 reported.

