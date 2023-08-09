Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Transport Minister Sindiswe Chikunga are at odds over the taxi strike in the Western Cape

Transport Minister Chikunga accused the city of unlawfully impounding taxis and ordered the metro to release the vehicles immediately

Geordin Hill-Lewis insisted the city had followed national law and would not release the impounded taxis

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has made damming claims about the City of Cape Towns' role in the Western Cape taxi strike, much to the dismay of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Transport Minister Sindiswe Chikunga have clashed over the impoundment of taxis in Cape Town. Image: Brenton Geach & Dwayne Senior

Source: Getty Images

Sindisiwe Chikunga orders City of Cape Town to release impounded taxis

During a press conference on Tuesday, 8 August, Chikunga claimed that the metro had unlawfully impounded taxis under a by-law rather than national legislation. The transport minister condemned the actions and called for the immediate release of minibus taxis in Cape Town.

This comes after the city had undertaken an operation to impound taxis which led to a clash with the South African national taxi Council, sparking a strike on Thursday, 3 August, that quickly descended into violence.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Geordin Hill-Lewis accuses Transport Minister Chikunga of misinformation

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis hit back at Chikunga’s claims, accusing the transport minister of spreading misinformation about impoundments in the city, EWN reported.

Hill-Lewis insisted that the taxis were lawfully impounded under the National Land Transport Act, reiterating:

“Rather than acting outside of national laws, Cape Town will continue to stand out as an example of a city actually implementing the national laws of the land and holding taxis accountable for unsafe behaviour."

The Cape Town mayor also claimed the impounded taxis would not be released despite Chukunga’s order, Newzroom Afrika reported.

Western Cape taxi impound issue sparks debate

Below are some comments:

@gregorycgravett said:

"This minister is wrong and embarrassing for South Africa."

@nyebe_official criticised:

"We don't have a minister of transport in SA. that's what we need to accept. Vote better in 2024."

@norma_efi asked:

"But why impound a taxi for the offences that you give motorists fines? Why not issue fines to taxis as well?"

Golden Arrows wins interdict to stop violent attacks after 6 busses torched during taxi strike

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Golden Arrows Bus Service secured an interim order against the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) to stop attacks against its drivers and buses.

The company filed an urgent application with the Western Cape High Court after several of its buses were torched and one of its drivers was shot and injured in the violence that erupted after Santaco announced the taxi industry stayaway across the province.

Presiding Judge Patrick Gamble granted the order on Sunday, 6 August and ordered that the taxi council and its members ensure that the Golden Arrow buses and its passengers were not intimidated, threatened or harassed, News24 reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News