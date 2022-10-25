Four months after receiving the final edition of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry report, President Cyril Ramaphosa has laid out his plans to tackle corruption in the country, per the report's recommendations.

Explainer: What you need to know about Ramaphosa's plan to tackle State Capture

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo made over 350 recommendations that mostly looked into institutions that should be investigated and changes in government. Briefly News looks at some of the key takeaways from Ramaphosa's speech on Sunday, 23 October, on his action plan to fight corruption and prevent state capture in future.

Ministers are not allowed to play a role in tenders, and lifestyle audits will be conducted

On procurement processes in South Africa, Ramaphosa stated that ministers would no longer be allowed to play a role in tenders. This comes after many state-owned enterprises suffered because of state capture.

Ramaphosa stated that the government is taking the Zondo commission's recommendations seriously and will ban companies implicated in state capture from ever doing business with the government, reports eNCA.

The president added that all ministers, the deputy president and him would be subjected to lifestyle audits per the state capture report recommendations.

Ramaphosa also added that the Public Procurement Bill will be presented to Parliament by March 2023 after going through discussions with social partners at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).

According to the Daily Maverick, the bill addresses most of the Zondo commission's recommendations, such as clear guidance on sole supplier procurement.

Ramaphosa stays mum on cadre deployment

During his speech on Sunday night, Ramaphosa admitted that the strategic positioning of certain people within the government advanced state capture.

In the State Capture report, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo made it clear that cadre deployment was unconstitutional and unlawful. However, the president did not make submissions on how his administration would tackle the issue of cadre deployment, reports News24.

Zondo stated that cadre deployment was in contravention of the Public Service Act, which states that no appointment can be made outside what is prescribed in the Act.

Ramaphosa did, however, present a few solutions regarding the appointment of public servants. According to the Daily Maverick, the president stated that independent panels would be in charge of appointing boards at state-owned enterprises.

These independent panels will have the correct technical skills and will be firmly instructed to ban board members and ministers from playing any part in the appointment.

Ramaphosa vows to protect whistleblowers

The president commended whistleblowers and state capture witnesses for coming forward and presenting evidence at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

Ramaphosa also thanked journalists and other organisations who raised alarm bells. According to BusinessTech, the president said whistleblowers would be protected better.

The Protected Disclosures Act and Witness Protection Act will be reviewed to improve the safeguarding of whistleblowers. A decision that the Whistleblower House has received well.

As part of the review, whistleblowers will receive the necessary protections, whistleblowers will be entitled to a portion of the funds recovered, and whistleblowers will be afforded immunity from criminal or civil action arising from honest disclosures.

While the organisation is happy with the president's plan for whistleblowers, the Whistleblower House stated that it falls short of addressing some issues faced by whistleblowers.

The organisation stated in a press release that after years of research, whistleblowers need legal advice and access to healthcare services, including psychology, financial assistance and safe accommodation.

"The dire need for these services is emphasised by the fact that The Whistleblower House has, since February 2022, assisted 91 whistleblowers, and their families where needed, with access to said services," read the statement.

The organisation added that it would be willing to engage with the Department of Justice and the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council to assist them in developing an appropriate strategy to protect and assist whistleblowers and their families.

Law enforcement institutions to be strengthened to fight corruption

Ramaphosa stated that the law enforcement agencies would be strengthened to allow them to fight corruption. The president stated that the Investigating Directorate (ID) would become a permanent fixture of the National Prosecuting Authority, a decision that the NPA has welcomed.

NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga that Ramaphosa's action plan highlighted the importance of strengthening the NPA as a key part of fighting corruption in South Africa, reports IOL.

The president also mentioned implementing an independent anti-corruption agency for procurement and an anti-corruption unit that will form part of the anti-corruption architecture of the country.

Additionally, proposals for a permanent anti-corruption agency will be produced for public consultation, finalisation and implementation, reports Daily Maverick.

