President Cyril Ramaphosa seems pleased that the Zondo Commission has finally come to an end and that State Capture has been weeded out

While Ramaphosa may see the conclusion of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry in a positive light, some South Africans are not too sure about the Zondo Commission

People took to social media to express their views on corruption in South Africa and the president's remark about state capture coming to an end

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have decided to weigh in on the State Capture Commission of Inquiry. The Zondo Commission came to an end on Friday with testimony from President Cyril Ramaphosa and the country now awaits acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's report on the evidence given.

Although The Zondo Commission officially concluded last week, Zondo indicated that he might need to make yet another application to hear more testimonies, however, this has not yet been confirmed, according to TimesLIVE.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has applauded the work done by the Zondo Commission in exposing corruption and state capture. Images: Felix Dlangamandla & Sumaya Hisham

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa commended the work done by the commission and stated that it brought state capture and corruption to light. In an open letter written by Ramaphosa, he also stated that the work done by the Zondo Commission is invaluable, reports News24.

He went on to say that the effects of state capture are deeply rooted and the effects will be felt for years to come, however, the work the Zondo Commission has done will aid in the process of restoring the country.

While Ramaphosa may have positive reviews on the Zondo Commission, South Africans have two minds about what the commission actually achieved. People took to social media to share their thoughts on the Zondo Commission and respond to Ramaphosa's tweet about state capture.

Here are some reactions from fellow South Africans:

@abelmike said:

"I don’t think we needed the Zondo Commission to prove there was State Capture as the overwhelming evidence was there to be seen by all every day. The Zondo Commission is about the hard facts and details for convictions…"

@AshrafGarda said:

"But has state capture ended? How do we know? How do you know?"

@Mc_TeeFlow said:

"So you have concluded that State Capture occurred Huh? Tell your friend Zondo to close the gossip commission, there's no need for Zondo to even compile his report bcoz already you have concluded that the state was captured: that report will just be a formalisation."

State Capture: Ramaphosa says he takes full responsibility for choices he made under Zuma

Briefly News previously reported that on the last day of testimony at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that he was steadfast in the decisions he had to undertake while he was former president Jacob Zuma's deputy president.

Ramaphosa indicated that he accepts full responsibility for his decisions and that he will not back down from them, reports SABC News.

Ramaphosa went on to add that his decision to serve as Zuma's deputy president was motivated by a desire to shift the African National Congress and the government away from corruption and to assist in the rebuilding of Government and party agencies that had been harmed by it.

