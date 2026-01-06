KZN Social Development MEC Mbali Shinga visited the family, offering support and assuring them that authorities are actively investigating the case

Four members of the Cele family were killed tragically in a suspected home invasion in KwaDweshula, KwaZulu-Natal, on New Year’s Day

The incident adds to a string of recent violent attacks in South Africa, including deadly shootings in Bekkersdal and Atteridgeville

Social Development MEC visited the Cele family after New Year’s Day shooting. Image: @Joy_Zelda/X and Benton Geach/ Getty Images

Source: Twitter

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Department of Social Development has vowed to ensure justice for a family that tragically lost four members during a violent attack on New Year’s Day.

According to reports from EWN, the victims, a mother and her three children from the Cele family, were shot and killed in what is believed to have been a home invasion in KwaDweshula, near Port Shepstone. The suspected robbers reportedly opened fire while demanding money from the family.

MEC supports the grieving family

Social Development MEC Mbali Shinga visited the grieving family on Monday, 5 January 2026, to offer support.

“It is not easy for the family at this time, but we have offered support, and we will continue to stand by them,” Shinga said.

She added that authorities are actively investigating the case.

“At this difficult moment, they must have trust in our justice system. The relevant departments are working on the matter, and eventually, the family will find closure,” Shinga said.

Family speaks out

Before the MEC’s visit, a family member described the immense difficulties they are facing.

"There is nothing we can do. The police continue with their investigations, but we have not received any progress reports," said he family member.

He also mentioned logistical challenges for the funeral.

"We requested a TLB [tractor–loader–backhoe] because it will be hard, as we are burying four people. We also requested the road to be fixed so that people can be transported more easily on the day of the funeral.

He further added that the family have received psychological support, especially for the children who were present on the day.

What happened on the day of the murder

Four members of the Cele family were killed on 1 January 2026. According to SABC News, the tragedy occurred while the family was celebrating the New Year. Reports indicate that the shooting took place during a house robbery in KwaDweshula. The South African Police Service has launched an investigation into the incident. The community expressed deep shock and sadness over the killings, with one social media user noting that KwaZulu-Natal “needs prayers” in the wake of the tragedy.

In a separate event, a mass shooting at KwaNoxolo Tavern in Bekkersdal, West Rand, left nine people dead and ten others injured in the early hours of Sunday, 21 December 2025. Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed that the attack occurred shortly before 1 a.m. in the Tambo section of Bekkersdal. According to police, approximately 12 unknown gunmen arrived at the licensed tavern in a white kombi and a silver sedan. The suspects opened fire on patrons inside and continued shooting indiscriminately as they fled the scene. Gauteng’s serious and violent crime investigators, alongside the crime detection tracing unit, have launched an operation to track down the suspects.

The shooting of four members of the Cele family have left a Port Sheptone community in shock. Image: Darren Stewart/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In other news, Briefly News reported on a mass shooting where 11 people were shot and killed at Saulsville Hostel in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria. Fourteen others sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to nearby healthcare facilities.Police reported that three unknown gunmen entered the hostel, where a group of people had been drinking, and opened fire. Police spokesperson Mathe stated that a total of 25 people were shot around 4:15 a.m., with the youngest victim being only three years old. Mathe also highlighted that unlicensed liquor premises remain a major concern, as many violent incidents occur at such locations. Authorities appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Source: Briefly News