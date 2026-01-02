Mopane Worm Bread in TikTok Video Divides South Africa
- A TikTok video showed people a unique bread recipe that left many people fascinated
- The content creator came up with a way to add more protein to bread, and the recipes amassed thousands of views
- People reacted to the interesting bread ingredient that the woman shared on the short-form video platform
In a post on TikTok, a food content creator showed people their creativity. They made bread with more protein than usual, and the key ingredients cause a buzz on social media.
The video of the bridge recipe received thousands of likes from online users. Many commented on the content creators' interesting recipe using an insect as a protein source.
In a TikTok by @letscookmzansi, the food content demonstrated how to make high-protein bread. For the recipe to make bread to maximise its protein value, the creator used ground mopane worms. The bread had black bits in it that were from the mopane worms. The content creator sliced open the bread, which was soft brown in colour with black specks inside.
South Africa and appetised by bread
People were divided over the bread recipe by @letscookmzansi meant to be high protein. South Africans cracked jokes about the unique recipe. Others thought the bread looked appetising and shared other ways they've eaten mopane worms. Watch the video of the bread below:
Ole❤️ was not impressed by the recipe:
"I’d have you arrested for attempted murder if you served me this 😭"
Nkosinathi Tchavango joked:
"Intrusive thoughts... do they get back to life when it expires?"
BrownShalat🇲🇿🇿🇦 added:
"I think our water is contaminated with a dash of madness, we not normal in this country 😭"
khanyi❤️😜~• shared how her grandmother served mopane worms:
"My grandmother would grind the mopani worms till they were fine and add them to our porridge when cooking. Love it❤🔥🔥"
Morongwa Nkadimeng was not pleased with the recipe:
'😭😭yeeey wena I literally just got back from seeing Mopani work pizza😭😭😭 GIVE THE WORM A BREAK!"
andziso mpangela was conflicted about the bread:
"It looks good, but also painful to eat."
seebo_ thought the bread looked good:
"This is so interesting to me, I can imagine the flavour contrast. The natural salt from the mopani worms. I would definitely try this. 👌🥰😍"
leonvukonashibambe agreed:
"Looks appetising, I would love to have this. Thanks for sharing 🥺"
1:1🦇 was amused:
"If I come to your house and you serve me this, I am calling the police and animal protection services 😭"
Nelisiwe074 shared:
"I'm Tsonga and love masonja so much.. but never sisi no😩😂"
Prinku was also not fond of the idea:
'😂 😂 I love matomani mara, what is this mara nawe 😭"
SIR.PERCY! said:
"Le thoma yengwe akere la bona😭"
