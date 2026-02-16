A homemaker found a cream-white casserole dish at Checkers for just R99, showing off her bargain find and sparking interest among viewers

The dish is versatile for meals like stews, baked pasta, or traditional South African potjiekos, giving home cooks affordable options

Netizens online appreciated the plug, sharing excitement over finding quality kitchenware without breaking the bank

A woman who shared home decor, food and fashion finds plugged Mzansi with a kitchen item that can make cooking more fun and budget-friendly.

The visual on the left he Cape Town woman posing in a living room. Image: @homemakingwithfirdows

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town woman shared a plug for a cream-white casserole dish she bought at Checkers for only R99. She posted the video on 13 February 2026, and she highlighted the size and quality of the dish, pointing out that it was perfect for a variety of meals.

The post highlighted how small discoveries like these can make everyday tasks more fun. It also showed how social media continues to connect South Africans around everyday hacks and household savings. The woman is also known for sharing home finds and cute items for netizens.

Affordable kitchenware sparks excitement nationwide

Viewers suggested making stews, baked pasta, or even South African potjiekos in it. The affordable price made the find even more appealing to home cooks. Mzansi quickly reacted, with many commenting on how they loved discovering bargains that were also practical. Some said it reminded them that cooking at home doesn’t have to be expensive to be enjoyable.

Several viewers also shared tips on how to care for casserole dishes, including oven use and proper washing, which sparked more engagement. The clip by user @homemakingwithfirdows encouraged people to visit their local Checkers and hunt for similar budget-friendly finds.

The screenshot on the left showed the casserole dish from Checkers. Image: @homemakingwithfirdows

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Zeenath Saqib asked:

“Why not reply to which Checkers? How many times must I ask?”

StoneMax asked:

“Is it good for high temps in the oven?”

User1964 wrote:

“I checked at Checkers in Fish Hoek today, they didn’t have any.”

karabokrabz45 wrote:

“Don’t let my wife see this.”

Purple_rain wrote:

“I wonder how they hold up, they’re so pretty bandla.”

TebzaStephen wrote:

“Also available at Shoprite, but I only saw the baby pink colour.”

Lulu Zulu wrote:

“See what you did…Now I want one too.”

DuduDeVocalist wrote:

“Cute for dishing, mine cracked on the stove. 😳”

Nomnikelo14 wrote:

“Checkers beating Pep Home on price. 🤗”

Cheralladams wrote:

“These are so cute, thank you for the plug. 🙏”

Taverham wrote:

“Buying it because it’s pink lol.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

