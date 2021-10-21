A South African young man is showing his creativity after unveiling a pot that can cook two different dishes simultaneously

The young man’s inspiring story is detailed by @KasiEconomy on social media and he has left social media users in awe

Many people feel this is a brilliant idea because it can save locals electricity or gas when it comes to their cooking

South Africans can be innovative and that’s evident as one local man just displayed his unique pot. The unidentified man has unveiled a pot that can cook two dishes simultaneously.

According to the social media post by @KasiEconomy, the post can save South Africans a lot of electricity or gas when it comes to preparing different meals while not using the same pot.

Briefly News is also attracted to the viral post and selects a few encouraging comments from social networkers. The account holder wrote:

“This man has created a 2-in-1 pot. The pot can be used to cook two different foods at the same time to cut money spent on electricity bills.”

A Kasi man is hailed for his invention. Image: @kasiEconomy/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Sdu_Kangwane said:

“Imagine an airplane created by Africans.”

@MoPhorie said:

“This only works if you're cooking something that requires the same amount of heat and cooking time... perhaps if he's helped to create an electric version.”

@Bjay78000 said:

“I like the idea, his concept needs polishing. If it was this bad boy over here some of you would be applauding and praising, on the way to part with R800+. Niyaswabisa yezwa? Give credit where it's due.”

@TheAligator1 said:

“I like his idea what if cook brown beans and morogo. Maybe people of KwaZulu-Natal will like his pot.”

@peabss said:

“Obviously if one is ready before the other, you’ll remove it and continue to cook the side that’s not ready but then again, you smart superior tribalists from the north already know this, unlike us KZN people. What do we know.”

@SirJerryMokoena said:

“I like the idea however different “pots” often require different temperatures. I can’t cook papa le skopo at the same temperature.”

@KukuSelloane said:

“How will it work because other foods need slow fire others do need high and fast.”

@TheWeekdaeZA said:

“Great idea. As you cook, you must just know your order of cooking. Mogodu will cook longer than pap and therefore you'll start with it first and then start the pap later on. I'd recommend it for outdoor cooking.”

