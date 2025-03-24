Popular TikTok content creator @Liferesetwithboni shared a detailed breakdown of a South African intern doctor's 2024 salary slip showing earnings of over R71,000 before deductions

The payslip reveals that government intern doctors receive a basic salary of R32,740 plus several allowances including R7,200 for rural work and R17,413 for fixed overtime

Social media users had mixed reactions to the salary figures, with some impressed by the amount while others questioned the lack of pension fund deductions

A TikTokker shared a clip showing what an intern doctor in SA earns. Images: @Liferesetwithboni

A viral TikTok video has sparked conversation about medical professionals' compensation in South Africa after revealing exactly how much a government-employed intern doctor earns monthly.

Content creator @Liferesetwithboni, known for sharing information about various professional salaries and career opportunities, posted a breakdown of an intern doctor's payslip. The video details that these medical professionals receive a basic salary of R32,740, with additional allowances including a rural allowance of R7,200, fixed overtime of R17,413, and another cash amount of R14,000, bringing the gross total to R71,388 before tax and deductions.

Qualifying as a doctor in South Africa requires significant dedication and time investment. Medical students typically complete a six-year undergraduate program followed by a two-year internship in designated health facilities accredited by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

After the internship, newly qualified doctors must complete a mandatory one-year community service placement, often in rural or underserved areas. Only after completing these requirements can doctors register for independent practice.

Unemployment challenges

Despite the relatively attractive salary package, the medical profession in South Africa faces employment challenges. In February 2024, Health Minister Joe Phaahla addressed concerns about unemployed medical doctors, noting that while all eligible graduates had been placed for internships and community service, many who completed these requirements were struggling to find permanent positions.

The South African Medical Association Trade Union reported 825 unemployed doctors in January 2024, with 694 having just completed their community service. Budget constraints remain a significant factor, with the cost of employment consuming up to 65% of annual health budgets in some instances.

A woman shared a clip showing what intern doctors in SA earn. Images: @Liferesetwithboni

Social media reactions

The salary revelation drew varied responses from TikTok users:

@Tshepiso Mokwena was impressed:

"Is that a GP intern? If so, they are grinding money. Shame, imagine how much a neurosurgeon gets yooooh!"

@Setlago Moitshebi Mantloana questioned the benefits:

"No pension fund, medical aid, and UIF?"

@Mngomeo Mashinini Makhosazana sought clarification: "Boni are these for Community Compulsory Service doctors, right? When you say intern, what do you mean?"

@Nontobeko Malindi made a connection:

"No wonder that Dr was paying 23000 for Mercedes Benz."

@Eli Maru Mah simply stated:

"Worth 7 years of school."

@Setlago Moitshebi Mantloana expressed concern:

"It is sad that Drs have to earn this amount only after working overtime and working in rural areas, I am sure he is overworked and overwhelmed."

@PapaBotlhale Phenyo Maimela asked:

"Where is pension fund deduction?"

