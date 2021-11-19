An amazing professor shared with Twitter users how he had spent a huge chunk of his life pursuing degrees

More than four decades later the professor has now bagged himself a prestigious PhD in Statistics

Social media users could not help being proud of the professor and hoped he would be doing great things in his field

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Professor Solwayo Ngwenya took social media to share his remarkable journey pursuing books and education. He shared with Twitter followers that he has spent more than 40 years of his life studying.

All his hard work and determination paid off because more than four decades later he has acquired his PhD in Statistics and now will be having his 4th graduation.

A professor has made his late parents by obtaining his fourth degree. Image: @Solwayo1

Source: Twitter

In his sweet Twitter post, Ngwenya said he was dedicating his latest achievement to his parents who are now deceased.

The post:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Today I graduated with a PhD in Statistics @nustzim; it was my 4th time to graduate. I dedicate this achievement to my late parents. Their teachings and leadership meant that I have been pursuing books for more than 40 years. It has been a wonderful journey, thoroughly absorbing."

Social media users congratulate the professor

The professor's achievement seemed to have a lot of social media users inspired with many wishing him well. Here's what they had to say:

@Mathuthu said:

"Skhwicamfundo. You want to analyse Covid data better? Congratulations, don't know where you even get the time "

@SRavengai said:

"Well done goat herder! Goat herders can do anything. From another goat herder."

@MrMoGp said:

"Congratulations. Now, you must nurture youngsters with the intentions to develop the country."

@zejahchereni said:

"Congrats Prof for the achievement. Your Thesis was the best with a Book Prize. Witnessed you on TV. Keep it up."

@TCMadzi1 said:

"I hope you don’t go and lecture like all the PHD holders we want to see you changing your field institutions, writing books collaborating with industry to change data manipulation etc. Congrats."

Young Man celebrates bagging PhD scholarship in the US

Briefly News previously reported that a young man identified as Emmanuel Osuagwu has taken to social media to celebrate his win after bagging a scholarship for his PhD in Materials Science at Montana State University, Bozeman, MT, United States.

Taking to his LinkedIn page, Emmanuel said his success was made possible by God who provided him with mentors, sponsors and advisors at each stage of the process.

In his words: "Reflecting on where it all started, my first point of reference occurred in 2018 with my Laboratory Manager, Mr. Emmanuel Okuhon at Mobil Oil Apapa.

Source: Briefly.co.za