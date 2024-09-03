Stellenbosch Sign Nigerian Star As Replacement for Pirates' New Signing

Stellenbosch have moved on after losing their former captain Deano van Rooyen to Orlando Pirates this summer

The Maroons signed an experienced Nigerian defender as replacement for the South African right fullback

Fans shared their thoughts on Steve Barker's side's new signing as replacement for Van Rooyen on social media

Premier Soccer League side Stellenbosch FC have signed a Nigerian defender to replace Orlando Pirates' new signing, Deano Van Rooyen.

Van Rooyen joined the Buccaneers from the Stellies this summer after spending eight years at the Maroons.

The Maroons were looking for a right back to fill the space the new Bucs signing left behind at the club, and they did perfect scouting to fill the position with an experienced player.

Stellenbosch FC complete the signing of a Nigerian defender as a replacement for Deano Van Rooyen who joined Orlando Pirates earlier this summer. Photo: @StellenboschFC.

Source: Twitter

Stellenbosch sign Nigerian defender

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Stellenbosch has completed the signing of Enyinnaya Kazie Godswill from Nigerian Professional Football League side Rivers United for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old Nigerian defender is replacing the club's former captain. He frequently plays as a right-back and has extensive experience in continental cup competitions.

The defender has played eight times in the CAF Champions League and 28 times in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Godswill's experience in CAF competitions will be helpful for Stellenbosch this season, as they will participate in the continental stage this campaign.

Reactions as Stellenbosch sign Godswill from Rivers United

da_sboniso said:

"Proper scouting there at Stellies."

TumeloMaphutha_ wrote:

"Great scouting network, I hope he excells. I like the Stellenbosch project and how they operate."

dondsabs shared:

"Stellenbosch scouts are good."

Mosky_Mothapo responded:

"A Nigerian will have fired season."

sanko_malindi replied:

"We will still beat them. #PSL announce the venue already."

eden_zitha commented:

"We will feast ku psl with CTC, Stellies and Sea Robbers."

brezzada implied:

"This will be a good signing for the Stellies... Like for Like replacement for Deano Van Rooyen, and his experience in CAF competitions will come handy."

Stellenbosch FC praised Deano van Rooyen

Briefly News previously reported that Stellenbosch FC has given its full support to Deano van Rooyen, who recently left the club to join Orlando Pirates.

Despite losing their captain to a PSL rival, the Winelands side said they are proud of the player and wished him well in his future endeavours.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News