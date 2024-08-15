Defender Marc van Heerden has backed Deano van Rooyen to be a star for Orlando Pirates and earn a call-up to Bafana Bafana

Van Heerden, who recently retired, played with Van Rooyen at Stellenbosch FC before hanging up his boots at Cape Town City

Local fans praised Van Rooyen on social media, while others said the player would not enjoy his time in Soweto

Former Stellenbosch FC captain Deano van Rooyen has the potential to be a star at Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana, said retired defender Marc van Heerden.

The 36-year-old recently retired from football after Cape Town City, ending a career that saw him play for AmaZulu FC, Orlando Pirates, and Stellenbosch FC, where he met Van Rooyen.

Deano van Rooyen will be a star at Orlando Pirates said Marc van Heereden. Image: StellenboschFC and CapeTownCityFC/Twitter.

Van Heerden's departure from Cape Town City came ahead of the season when the club strengthened its squad with several signings, starting with Haashim Domingo.

Marc van Heerden praises Deano van Rooyen

Van Heerden speaks about Van Rooyen in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Van Heerden said he has been impressed with Van Rooyen, who was recently unveiled as a Pirates player.

Van Heerden said:

"If he's given his fair chance, he can succeed. He's quiet, humble, and works hard, and he's got it above his shoulders. When I got to Stellenbosch, Deano van Rooyen was very young. He was still learning the ropes and had only played NFD football. From day one, the boy could see that he has the drive, passion, and willingness to succeed."

Fans are divided over Van Rooyen

Local football backed Van Rooyen's move to Pirates on social media, while others said the defender would struggle at the Soweto giants.

Lungisa Gqokonqana is pessimistic:

"Players from the Western Cape never succeed at Pirates."

Thomaas Gulez says Van Rooyen will not start at Pirates:

"He'll bring that quality to the bench."

Medium Lucky Mkhize is happy:

"I'm happy with this guy joining the Sea Robbers."

Dc Superfly is a fan:

"In his prime."

Matshogo Moholo backs Van Rooyen:

"Good signing. He's really good."

Stellenbosch FC praised Deano van Rooyen

As Briefly News reported, Stellenbosch FC has given its full support to Deano van Rooyen, who recently left the club to join Orlando Pirates.

Despite losing their captain to a PSL rival, the Winelands side said they are proud of the player and wished him well in his future endeavours.

