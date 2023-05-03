A TikTooker showed people how they can get their crushes by using some South African pickup lines

Online users could not get over the lady's creativity as she delivered a hilarious lesson in rizz which is a TikTok viral concept

People were thoroughly entertained by the creator's video as she gave her tips to improve people's love lives

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A South African TikTok creator did the most to help people achieve their crushes. Most TikTok users were loving this lady's version of South African pickup lines.

A woman had jokes as she showed people how to flirt as a South African. Image

Source: UGC

In the video, the lady delivered funny skits using South African household items. The video got over 27 000 likes.

TikTok creator demonstrates how to flirt Mzansi style

A young lady on TikTok @buhduhbuhduh showed people what South African rizz is like. People were in tears when she delivered her line about her potential bae's smile being brighter than Checkers lights. Watch her deliver the cheesy pickup line below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

SA impressed by creator's rizz

TikTok has been awash with references to rizz which is defined by Business Insider as referring to the extent to which someone is a smooth talker. Many people loved the woman's creativity.

user9376239349258 commented:

"Gurl nothing brighter than checkers lights."

Thembekile commented:

"Everyone’s busy saying Billie Eilish but it’s actually giving ✨Lana Delray✨"

ere2103 commented:

"Can’t believe I watched multiple times."

Checkers South Africa commented:

"Consider us rizzed ."

th.realprincess commented:

"Somebody give Billie this instrumental."

Comedian makes Afroman parody song about Eskom and more SA problems

Briefly News previously reported that a South African man on TikTok had the country laughing with his content. The video of him rapping a famous US song went viral as he made it about South Africa's issues.

Online users on TikTok could not get enough of this song. People used the video as an opportunity to vent their frustrations about the different issues in the country.

A video by @danvee on TikTok was a hit. In the video, the creator said that politicians lie about everything, and he turned Because I Got High into "Because they lie".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News