77-Year-Old Local Man Saved by 4 Guardian Angels After His Bakkie Flips

Caryl Liquorish Ballance shared her 77-year-old dad's close call after he flipped his bakkie after losing control of the vehicle

Fortunately for him, four good Samaritans came to the rescue and helped him get out of the vehicle and push the bakkie back onto its wheels

Facebook users took to the comments section to thank the three strangers and to reflect on what an amazing country South Africa is

Caryl Liquorish Ballance took to the Facebook group #ImStaying to share her 77-year-old father's amazing story. He had lost control of his bakkie on a very sandy and uneven road.

The bakkie flipped onto its side and her dad was trapped in the vehicle. Fortunately for him, four good Samaritans came to the rescue.

Caryl Liquorish Ballance shared her dad's amazing story in the Facebook group #ImStaying. Photo credit: Caryl Liquorish Ballance

They helped him out of the car and pushed the car back onto its wheels so that it could be towed.

She thanked the kind strangers and it's people like him that makes her grateful to live in South Africa.

Caryl's dad's story in her own words

"Early this morning, my 77-year-old father lost control of his bakkie on a very sandy and corrugated piece of country road. The car flipped on its side and my father was trapped in the vehicle. Along came four men who we now refer to as angels who quickly jumped on the vehicle, literally pulled him out as well as making sure they got the car back on its wheels to be towed. Thank you so much, kind sirs, for helping my dad. You're one of the many reasons it makes it so easy to say that #ImStaying."

Facebook user's reaction to Caryl's dad and the four good Samaritans

Susan Nobathembu Mafisa:

"Angels. Gentlemen. Ubuntu. Thank you and God's blessings to you ."

Hazel Blatch:

"So heartwarming to hear something like this amidst the madness going on in our country at present!"

Margaret Chap:

"For such angels, we are definitely staying. Millions of thanks for the life of that valued citizen that was saved. "

Darian Mac Donald:

"Well done to those men. And well built Toyota. Hardly any deformation to. The cabin area. It held its integrity. Toyota tuff

Wonderful kind people everywhere in SA. They are definitely a good reason to stay. Hope your dad is ok."

Alida Wray:

"True to our South African spirit these angels helped. God will bless them abundantly. I trust your dad is ok."

