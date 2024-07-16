Chickens had a fun time in their coop when they were visited by two naughty puppies

The dogs got into the chickens' large bowl and gave them a show, fighting each other

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

Chickens were entertained by the dogs' hilarious brawl. Images: @Capuski, @DAJ

Source: Getty Images

A video of chickens watching two puppies fight has gone viral. The online users were entertained.

In a Twitter clip uploaded by @Am_Blujay, the chickens are in their coop watching two puppies fight. It is unclear how the dogs got in there but they were in the chickens' big dish fighting each other.

The chickens were just standing around watching the two fight. The scene was hilariously like people observing an interesting boxing match. One could only wonder what is going through the animals' minds.

Chicken spectate dog fight

Watch the funny Twitter video below:

Netizens laughed at the video

The online users reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny and making funny jokes.

@comediandaniboy commented:

"I’m sure they placed a bet with their next meal ."

@iamcorrectbro said:

"Chickens watching dogs fight. There's nobody that will believe you if you tell them this story without this video."

@MissyDumelo joked:

"They should be sued and arrested for being an accomplice to violence."

@don_ilag wondered:

"Ah! What are these puppies fighting over?"

@phieubac102003 was entertained:

"The match was very even and the audience cheered enthusiastically. The advantage is not in favor of anyone . live reporting from Mr. Not"

@UnitersPK said:

"So even the new generation of dogs is also more furious than the previous one."

@palnavratil laughed:

"Lol."

Township dog flexes self-care

In another story, Briefly News reported about a kasi dog that was adorably chilling on the roof.

A user named @buzzmz uploaded a video showing a bright and sunny day. The weather was perfect for a relaxing day at the beach. However, one kasi dog had a different idea, it decided to enjoy the beautiful weather in its own way. The black and brown dog is seen on the video relaxing on top of a house room. It was enjoying the sun's rays.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News