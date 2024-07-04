A dog that was not happy to bathe hilariously gave its owner a hard time in a TikTok video

The owner was also not having it as she forced it to get into the plastic basin to get cleaned

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A lady's dog gives her a hard time before bath time. Images: @mama_kacosmo/ TikTok, @Vera Vita/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A video of an Est London woman washing her dog had social media users in stitches. The lady was not having it with the pet.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @mama_kacosmo, the woman put on warm water in a plastic basin and placed it in a shower so that it didn't spill all over the floor when she bathed her dog.

The video captured her bringing the dog to the plastic basin. The pet hilariously wasn't happy about the woman washing it. But you know what? the woman was not having it either. She forced it and spoke to it like a little child, telling it that it had no reason to be acting up because the water was warm and other dogs bathed.

Dog hilariously acts up before bath

Watch the TikTok funny video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the dog not wanting to bathe

The video garnered over 300k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@MII commented:

"My thing is... why is it only our South African dogs that act like this when its bath time!"

@Bubo Kent said:

"Ok but talking to dogs is so therapeutic ."

@Thembinkosi.S was entertained:

"The strength a dog has when they don't want to bath."

@mosetsana wa motswana laughed:

"He looks like he wants to cry."

@Brown Habibi was dusted:

"Not the escape attempt ."

Gogo hilariously scrubs dog

In another story, Briefly News reported about an African grandmother who gave a dog a hilarious intense bath.

The footage posted on TikTok by @thegirltae___ shows the elderly lady bathing the small dog in a basin with soapy water and using a scrub cloth. The poor dog is seen enduring the seemingly intense bath session right until the end as the woman dries him up with a dry towel.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News