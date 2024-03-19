A proud grandfather spent quality time taking a stroll by the beach with his little granddaughter

The moment was captured in a TikTok video by the man's happy daughter, who never imagined her daughter and dad enjoying quality time

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving the bond between Oupa and his grandchild

A daughter was happy to see her father bonding with her daughter. Images: @brittanycombrink

One woman shared an adorable TikTok video of her dad and daughter bonding despite him being disappointed when she got pregnant.

In the clip shared by @brittanycombrink, the oupa is seen holding his granddaughter in his arms when he was an infant. In another part, the TikTok user captured the two having a nice grandfather and grandaughter moment, taking a stroll at the beach while enjoying each other's company.

Judging from the video's caption, the lady was very happy that her father didn't hold anger towards her for falling pregnant. She enjoyed the moments her daughter had with her dad.

"The same oupa who was disappointed when i fell pregnant- now look ."

Granddad bonding with his granddaughter

Watch the adorable TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the granddaughter and oupa bonding

The video garnered over 65k likes, with many online users adoring the relationship between the grandfather and his granddaughter.

@precious ✨ observed:

"They have the same walk ☺️"

@✨Ali✨ loved:

"I swear they’re all like this ."

@Nicole Botha commented:

"Precious my Son and my late Father were inseparable too ."

@Celestial♓️ felt envious:

"Beautiful Mow I miss my Dad."

@Blair loved:

"Omg this is so adorable ."

@Mommy Tayo said:

"Can’t help but love them once they are here."

@stephaneroelofse shared:

"Shame ja, they can be very disappointed, but they way they love our children... beautiful!"

Granddad washes granddaughter's hair

In another story, Briefly News reported about a grandfather who washed his granddaughter's hair.

One granddad, posted by @keletso_28, decided to take care of his kid. The man in the video was with a little child and washed her hair. People enjoy seeing children have good relationships with adults. Online users posted that they enjoyed seeing this man patiently and gently doing the child's hair.

