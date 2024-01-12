A TikTok video of a toddler chilling with her grandfather has gone viral

In the clip, the pair are seen sitting in the yard as they play together and it's adorable

Online users took to the comments complaining about how their parents love their grandkids more than they love them

Grandfathers are unique, and this one granddad proved just that.

A TikTok video shows a grandad playing adorably with his granddaughter in the yard. Image: @botshelopreci

Source: TikTok

Grandpa chills with granddaughter in a TikTok video

@botshelopreci posted a cute video of her daughter chilling with her father. She revealed that she caught them hanging around in the yard together. In the video, the pair are seen sitting outside on their chairs.

The granddad then asks his grandchild to sit on his lap. The little toddler sits on the grandad’s lap and he begins to play with her cheeks.

People cannot get over the duo’s clip, especially after seeing the caption that was attached to the video.

The caption read as follows:

“Your dad said he will kick you out once you fall pregnant.”

The video has over 632.4K views in five days, thousands of likes and many comments.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts warmly to the grandparent and granddaughter's video

Many people love the relationship the granddad is building with his granddaughter, while others shared their kids' experiences with their parents.

MizT said:

"Nna my dad told us that he loves our kids more than us and it's obvious, dude stopped drinking, saying he needed the energy for his grandkids."

Andiswa wrote:

"My dad right now fighting with my 3y/o over a toy piano, guys it's almost midnight njalo."

Momoza commented:

"My mom gives my kids R500 on their birthday. Guys I don't get anything from my mom."

Mbali Cele added:

"Parents even forget us their actual kids when they see these lil people. Can’t show up alone at my own home now."

Regalo said:

"Mine said I should get married first then I can give him grandkids. I'm 100% sure I won't be married by 2027 and I'm planning to have one by that time."

Ek.truthbtold gushed over the clips, saying:

"And am sure she reminds him of you when you were her age. Priceless moments and beautiful."

Sosogule simply said:

"So beautiful."

Grandfather rendered to tears when grandchildren hand him keys to new car

Briefly News previously reported on a story of a woman who blessed her grandfather with a car, and his reaction left Mzansi people in puddles of tears.

If you are blessed enough to be grown and still have your grandparents around, do not take the time with them for granted.

TikTok user @bonah_mhlongo shared a video showing the moment she handed over the key to her grandfather to his new car. The man was so overwhelmed with emotion he couldn't even take them.

