A video of a gogo’s priceless reaction to her granddaughter asking her to help her fight has been doing the rounds online

The footage shows the elderly lady listening to her grandchild explain the details of how she needs her to have her back when things go down

The old lady responds willingly and grabs a knife as she proceeds to leave the house and Mzansi was left amused

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A trending social media fight prank challenge revealed how one magogo doesn’t play when it comes to her grandchildren.

A video posted on Twitter shows her listening to her granddaughter as she narrates how there is another girl about her age that is on the way to fight.

A gogo did not hesitate to show up for her grandchild when she was "challenged to a fight". Image: @zecky2409/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The young lady asks her gogo to help her fight and explains that she's already told her opponents that her gogo will fight the other grandmother while she fights the girl.

The gogo listens carefully and doesn’t hesitate to agree to the challenge. The elderly lady is then seen taking a knife and making her way out of the house as she asks her granddaughter what she did wrong to cause all the commotion in the first place.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Although the whole stunt was nothing more than a simple prank, it was both hilarious and sweet to see how the old lady came to her grandchild’s defence when faced with a threat.

Mzansi netizens couldn’t help but laugh at the funny clip. Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

@MiZz_TooMe commented:

“The knife and that walk.”

@pabiem said:

“Love it! She’s asking her granddaughter what she did to them while grabbing the knife.”

@PreciousBasaya replied:

“Not that walk ke sana but she remains ready still.”

@hlubizer wrote:

“I miss my grannies now. What a loyal bunch of wonderful people."

@DatsME_L wrote:

“Never had a chance to meet any of my grandparents.... Would have been fun.”

2 Thieves found asleep at crime scene after breaking into a gogo’s house

In another story, Briefly News reported that just when you think you’ve heard and seen it all, a pair of thugs is reported to have been found snoozing at the doorstep of a house they broke into.

Images of the alleged incident said to have taken place at Hammanskraal, Pretoria, were shared by parody Twitter account @AdvoBarryRoux.

In the tweet, two men can be seen sleeping outside a house among the stolen items as well as the elements used to commit the crime. A granny can be seen standing at the doorway overlooking the thugs in one of the images.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News