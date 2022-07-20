A woman named Neo has taken it upon herself to make a better future for herself after she was orphaned at a young age

A woman came forward and asked Briefly News to share Neo’s inspirational story as she was touched by it

Many people spread the love for Neo in the comment section, praying she receives the funds she needs to buy her caravan

Being orphaned left a woman in a tough position that she knew she did not want to be in. A lady by the name of Neo Molohlanye wakes up early each morning to sit on the side of the road and sell coffee and food in order to try and make a better life for herself.

Being an orphan is one of the reasons why a lady started selling food and coffee on the street. Image: Supplied

Source: Facebook

When you lose your parents, especially at a young age, you are forced to grow up quickly and do things children should never have to. Neo has seen those around her perish and was not prepared to become another orphaned statistic.

Briefly News had to pleasure of sharing Neo’s inspiring story, highlighting how she has taken control of her future. While selling food items on the road might not seem like much to some, it is life-changing for Neo.

It may be difficult, but she is proud of her hustle and she plans on saving to invest in a caravan one day. What an inspiration!

People take time to commend Neo on her awesome veture

Seeing what Neo has done to try and better herself had many filled with pride. She might not have parents who can tell her what a good job she is doing but there are loads of strangers who want her to know it.

Take a look at some of the heartwarming comments:

Noxolo Nqobile Ndlovu said:

“Well done and may God bless you with a caravan of your choice.”

Masindi Takalani said:

“I’m proud of you dear sister, may the good God bless you in Jesus's name of Nazareth Amen.”

Mathebula Ndivhadzo Ndivha said:

“Am in love with what she's doing to be honest it is hard when you are orphan nobody cares about you even relatives...let’s keep hustling good lucky sister.”

Shahida Nassiep Marais said:

“May she be blessed in abundance ❤️❤️❤️”

Mbalenhle Msiza said:

“Clean spot and beautiful presentation May God bless your hustle young lady❤️”

Source: Briefly News