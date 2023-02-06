An amused woman showed how her dad feeds his grandchild to make sure he eats enough

The video went viral as it shows how the loving granddad did the most to make sure his grandchild was eating well

The video got over a million likes when people were in stitches over the cute scene between grandfather and child

A lady showed what it is like to have African parents. The TikTokker took a video showing how her father fed his grandson after the kid claimed to be full.

A granddad went TikTok viral after feeding his grandchild even after claiming he is full. Image: TikTok/@sarahoyibo

Online users were in stitches over the video. Many people had jokes about their African parents who do the same thing.

TikTok of grandad feeding grandchild goes viral

One grandad did not believe it when his grandchild said he was full. A TikTok video went viral when the granddad took matters into his own hands and fed the young boy. Watch the full video below:

TikTok users react to wholesome video of African grandfather and grandchild

Peeps love to see cute family moments. Online users were in stitches as they could relate to what the lady showed in the video and flooded the comments with endless jokes.

Ebo_Deezy commented:

"My mum will tell me that was the last spoon and before you'll say jack, I've emptied the plate."

Mahhos commented:

"By making my stomach explode, yeah thanks for that."

Victoria Galarza commented:

"The kind of granddaddy every kid deserves."

Horatio Starks commented:

"It looks like he’s helping him eat rather than forcing him, the comments be a lil too dramatic."

Alexandra Herrema commented:

"I understand their love and concern, but also we gotta let kiddos voice and decide when they’re full."

