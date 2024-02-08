A TikTok video of a grandfather waiting for his grandchild is making rounds on social media, leaving many people in their feelings

In the video, the older man can be seen standing outside of his house with a purple towel on his shoulders; he waits for the little girl

The clip amused many online users as they rushed to the comments to gush over the grandpa's sweet gesture

A grandad left many online users in their feelings after a precious moment of him waiting for his granddaughter to arrive home.

A grandfather left many online users in awe after he was seen waiting for his granddaughter to return home in a TikTok video. Image: FG Trade/Getty Images and @nuggsmom/TikTok

Grandad wait for grandchild's arrival in a TikTok video

A TikTok video shared by @nuggsmom shows a grandpa standing outside his house with a purple towel on his shoulders, waiting for his granddaughter to return home. As the video continues, the grandad can be seen sitting closer to the gate, waiting yet again for the arrival of his grandchild.

@nuggsmom took to her TikTok page to gush over the older man's sweet gesture, saying:

"It's giving “you’re my only friend, Brian” This was yesterday. He even wakes up in the morning to walk down with her. They are so cute."

Watch the video below:

Online users reacts to the grandad's video

The grandfather's sweet gesture touched many people on social media as they flocked to the comments to pour out their heartwarming messages.

Nombulelo said:

"That's exactly my dad... Lapho ingane yami intombazane koda nje bawobhozom."

Sanez commented:

"I love how he decided uzohlala phantsi and wait some more."

Gracefullybongo shared:

"My grandfather would go fetch me early from crèche because he missed me I never graduated crèche because of that."

MakaMikhaya wrote:

"My son said to me you know that your mom loves me more than you."

Lelosibiya simply said:

"But this is so cute."

