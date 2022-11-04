A truck driving on the wrong side of the road left netizens worldwide watching in shock and horror

The clip showed the massive vehicle barreling down towards the car, which narrowly escaped an accident

Peeps across the globe couldn't believe what they had seen and praised the driver for his super fast reflexes

A truck driving on the wrong side of the road in a scary video had netizens worldwide watching horror at the edge of their seats.

A driver was praised for avoiding a truck in a scary clip that netizens were shaken by. Images: nitabread/ TikTok

nitabread shared the clip online on TikTok, where hundreds of people worldwide watched in horror but were thoroughly impressed with the driver's quick reflexes to avoid the massive vehicle.

Being in such a situation requires crazy nerves of steel. Most people would panic in such a situation, but the dude in the vehicle was more than fit for the task. What makes the clip even crazier is the fact that it all takes place on an extremely dark and narrow road with no lights.

The comment section was filled with concerned individuals who were happy that they were all safe, and others noticed the quick thinking that the driver showed. See the response below:

Kek said:

"Omg so close Hubby was so switched on."

Emma mentioned:

"Oh my god, that’s horrible. It’s so hard to tell which lane lights are in. Thankfully you had space to run off the road!"

tiktokmumma77 commented:

"Oh, how uncanny that the song playing horses is about dying and going to heaven. it's how Daryl explained heaven to his daughter. so lucky guys."

Daniel Bliss shared:

"Glad you guys are ok, and we’ll done for the defensive driving. Need to zoom in and try and get a plate number or sign it, sent it to the cops."

o0phoenixx0o posted:

"Hubby knew something was off, he started moving over right before swerving. awesome job keeping everything under control and avoiding carnage!"

Coolchick207 said:

"The fact that you kept driving. The SPEED at which I would be pulled over and having a panic attack! Great reflexes, my dude."

Lindy Loo mentioned:

"Wow, your guardian angels were looking over you that night. I’m so glad you are safe xo."

Kate Moore commented:

"Wow, what a quick response from your husband! So lucky."

