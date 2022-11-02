One father had reached his breaking point when his toddler daughter smashed a whole tray of eggs on the floor

Twitter user @VulfgangNwaruh shared pictures of the disaster on social media, asking for supervised assistance

Fellow parents lit the comment section on fire with all the antics that their tiny humans have put them through

Parenting is tough, especially during the toddler phase. One father was done after his little girl smashed a whole tray of eggs, so he turned to social media for help.

Twitter user @VulfgangNwaruh was defeated by his toddler daughter and her mess. Image: Twitter / @VulfgangNwaruh

Toddlers will have you snap, crackle and popping. While they are the most precious things in the world, you have never been tested as you will be by a toddler.

Twitter user @VulfgangNwaruh shared two pictures showing the mess his adorable daughter made. Little sis smashed an entire tray of eggs, and dad will have to clean it.

The man was tired and ready to ship the cutie off, jokingly, of course!

“Any boarding daycare around? Will be visiting her every weekend, I don't mind.”

Fellow parents share their horror stories

While the egg mess was undoubtedly horrifying, some of the things other parents shared in the comments will raise your blood pressure. Toddlers are a lot!

Take a look:

@JaredxXxPlagues said:

“This is nothing at all. When my eldest son was about one-year-old. He pooped his pants, did not say anything instead he started painting the wall with his feces. Do you have any idea what it’s like to come home and find poop all over the walls?”

@Oladejo07383036 shared:

@scoffy2606 shared:

@Qwinkhalifa2 shared:

@Timmy_David_ shared:

@evansylvia shared:

