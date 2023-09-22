Shauwn Mkhize has been speculated to be joining The Real Housewives Of Durban since its inception

But the prominent Durban businesswoman had poured cold water to those speculations and had distanced herself from the series

Now, even after clarifying why she would not join the series, avid viewers of the reality show are still routing for her to join in future

A Real Housewives of Durban without one of Durban's most prominent celebrities does not make sense, right? Viewers of the hit Durban show seem to think so.

Shauwn Mkhize had previously told her Instagram followers why she would not be joining 'Real Housewives Of Durban'. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Shauwn's absence from RHOD sparks outrage

Shauwn Mkhize had been speculated to be joining The Real Housewives Of Durban since its inception. When the show was announced, fans had compiled a hypothetical list of which of the ladies would join the reality series.

One of the names was Shauwn Mkhize, but she had since poured cold water to those speculations and had distanced herself from the series.

Taking to her Instagram stories in September 2022, Shauwn wrote:

“I am not joining them askies.”

Fans wish MaMmkhize would join RHOD

Now, even after soccer boss Shawun Mkhize clarified why she would not join the series, avid viewers of the reality show are still routing for her to join in future.

One netizen by the handle @ISQC_1 said:

"Watching Real Housewives of Durban. So why is there no MaMkhize in this thing?"

Another one @Miss_Stuurman asked:

"How on earth do they have a Real Housewives of Durban without Mamkhize, I'm disappointed."

@Ntunkana added:

"Real Housewives of Durban without MamKhize? It's like gin without tonic."

Shauwn Mkhize shares words of wisdom

The successful businesswoman is known for sprinkling some wisdom on social media. In one of her latest motivational posts, she said:

"Being calm amidst the storm takes strength beyond measure. Harness the power of inner peace and let it guide you through the toughest times. Then, watch as you conquer any challenge that comes your way. Always remember that you're resilient, unbreakable and unstoppable."

