One beautiful lady from the Free State went viral in a TikTok video showing off her impeccable style

The TikTok video shows the South African teacher's ensembles of a Pick 'n Pay clothing item styled in various ways

Mzansi online viewers were fascinated as they watched the teacher rock amazing teacher-appropriate outfits

A woman on TikTok shows a lady who works as a teacher in Bloemfontein. The TikTok video of the Free State professional's outfit got over 300,000 views.

A TikTok video shows a Bloemfontein teacher's long skirt from Pick 'n Pay worn in five ways. Image: @bukekamorobe

Source: TikTok

Mzansi netizens enjoyed watching the beauty style a trendy item from Pick 'n Pay, and she garnered over 17,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from impressed TikTok viewers.

Bloemfontein educator dresses up in TikTok video

A woman on TikTok @bukekamorobe showed people her teacher outfits. The professional from Bloemfontein wore a long denim, and she styled it in five different ways.

Watch the video:

Viewers love Bloemfontein teacher's style

Online peeps loved seeing the teacher's versatile looks with one denim skirt. Many said they liked the long denim skirt when she styled it.

Lucy Mathapelo commented:

"5th style does it for me."

olga_m045 wrote:

"I wouldn't say I liked this skirt, but I will buy it tomorrow because of you. Your style encouraged me to thank you."

Vicky added:

"I enjoyed the off-the-shoulder top and the GalXboy one. You styled all five looks beautifully.."

Eulenda kamogelo said:

"I am here for the last outfit."

Mpati gushed:

"Skirt sep kare stretch."

SA teacher outfits go TikTok viral

Other gorgeous teachers often go viral after showing what they wear to work. One lady changed her aesthetic after people said she should dress modestly as a teacher.

