A woman shared her heartbreaking story, saying she and her mother were separated at the age of two

In the TikTok post, Precious painted a picture of how she grew up from stage to stage without her mom's presence

The online community offered prayers and words of kindness, hoping that she will find her parent

One woman took to her social media to share her sad story. She was separated from her mother when she was two years old and is still in search of her.

In a TikTok post, @nomqhele_gemini, real name Precious Mnkandla, shared a few pictures of her mother and expanded on her story. She said her mother was always around until she was two years old, when she left her with her dad.

She was too young to realise that she wasn't there. At the age of four, she went to Zimbabwe, where she attended school and was cared for by her paternal grandmother.

She grew up and went to university without having any closure about her mother. She also gave birth to a beautiful baby, but she still felt empty. Precious opened a podcast to look for her, but to this day, she has had no luck. However, she remains hopeful that one day, she will reunite with her.

Woman looking for mom after separation at age two

See the emotional TikTok post below:

TikTokkers shared words of kindness

The post received over 16k likes, with many online users feeling her pain and offering words of support.

@Briemx shared a similar story:

"Sorry, I hope you find her. I found my dad after 35 years. Mom was refusing to give any information about him. I had to force it out"

@S baldeh prayed:

"May God help you to find her."

@Luu M wished her luck:

" I hope you find her this year."

@Heather. sent prayers:

"I pray you find her❤️"

@Zambian Beauty Vivi❤️ said

"I am so sorry for all you have had to experience without your Mama, someone knows something and they won't speak "

Orphan becomes engineer after losing parents

In another story, Briefly News reported about an orphan who became an engineer after losing her mother at the age of eight.

The young mechanical engineer previously told Briefly that she grew up as an orphan and worked as a domestic worker before studying and eventually bagging an apprenticeship at Elinem Construction. Lungile’s mom died when she was eight in 2003, with her dad passing when she was around 12 in 2007.

