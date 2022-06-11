A 32-year-old mother was abducted three weeks ago from her car and has since been reunited with her family

The police launched an investigation the failed to find the mother for three weeks, she was found at the Klipfontein Mission Station on Friday evening

Police had ruled out hijacking in her disappearance as her car was found intact and had not been stripped

CAPE TOWN - Shireen Essop, 32, has been reunited with her family after she had been abducted three weeks ago. She was found at midnight on Friday evening at the Klipfontein Mission Station.

She had been forcefully taken from her Toyota Coralla ner her workplace on the 23rd of May. Her brother, Hamied Essop, reported that she was safe and back with her family.

Shireen Essop has been reunited with her family after she went missing three weeks ago. Photo credit: Rondebosch East Neighbourhood Watch - RENEW, South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

News24 reported that an investigation was launched to find Shireen after she went missing after her car was found abandoned.

Shireen had managed to phone her mother and brothers shortly before she disappeared. Police ruled out hijacking as her car was found intact and had not been stripped according to IOL.

The family is extremely happy to be reunited with Shireen after her horrendous ordeal. Details of her abduction and release have not been reported yet.

