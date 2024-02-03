One woman shared how tired she was of being a house daughter because of all the chores that she needed to do

She said she planned to go to university, but NSFAS is yet to clear her, however, that seems to be taking longer if it is even going to go right

The online community reacted to her video, with many relating and sharing their own experiences

A woman said she was tired of being a stay-at-home daughter who has to do all the chores while everyone is at work. Images: @gomolemo_yvette09

A woman expressed how exhausted she is being a house daughter. The chores, cleaning and cooking are all to be done by her.

@gomolemo_yvette09 said that she is waiting for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to clear her so she can get funding to go to university. But that seems to be not happening, so she might take an unplanned gap year.

What is more tiring is that she will have to stay home and take care of all the house chores while everyone is at work. In the video she uploaded, she showed her life as a house daughter. The clip shows a kitchen sink full of dirty dishes, waiting for her to wash them.

Woman shows disadvantages of being housedaughter

Watch the relatable TikTok video below:

TikTokkers related to the woman

The video garnered over 3,000 likes, with many online users sharing her experience.

@Hulisani_3.2L⚙️ related:

"It's worse when you're a graduate, with no job..... the chores throughout the day become yours, and then you cook at 6 pm"

@rebecca knows the experience:

"I felt this."

@singatha said:

"Life after matric."

@BEVERLY shared how she does at home:

"I always tell every member to wash their dishes before they go to bed otherwise, I am gonna pour their bed with waterso you also give them ultimatum."

