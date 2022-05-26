Singer Nandi Madida wished her husband Zakes Bantwini a happy birthday in a touching message sharing intimate details about their life

Nandi Madida went down memory lane as she reflected on Zakes Bantwini's spiritual gift for producing music

Zakes Bantwini's wife Nandi Madida also opened up about the inspiration behind her husband's hit song Osama

Nandi Madida took to her social media to show her husband some appreciation on his birthday on 26 May.

Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini have been married for six years, and the two are still going strong. Both work in the music industry, and the power couple shares a strong connection through their love for music.

Nandi Madida wished her husband Zakes Bantiwini a happy birthday and shared that their daughter inspired 'Osama'. Image: Instagram/@nandi_madida/@zakesbantwini

Nandi Madida is in awe of Zakes Bantwini on his birthday

Nandi's message birthday to her husband explains how they understand each other through music. In a lengthy touching Instagram post, Nandi details what she and her husband have been through.

The songstress said that Zakes Bantwini is the most spiritually aware person she's ever met. Nandi says that Zakes was fasting when he made the smash hit Osama. She said:

"I remember you were writing and producing Osama and were on a fast at the time, you kept telling me that you felt so connected to the spiritual world and wanted that to reflect in your new music."

Nandi then shares that the record-breaking hit song Osama was inspired by their autistic daughter, 3-year-old Nefertiti, who Zakes adores.

When their child was diagnosed with autism, Nandi says that Zakes was "so happy" and said he always "knew she was special and smart."

Nandi concludes her message by saying Zakes Bantwini's wealth goes beyond his pocket as he is "spiritually rich."

Fans and celebrities wish Zakes Bantwini a happy birthday

Fans and celebrities flooded the comments to wish Zakes Bantwini a happy birthday, and many who love to see the couple together were moved by the message between husband and wife.

Businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo wrote:

"Happy birthday to your beloved husband. May the hand of God always be upon him. Wishing him an awesome day. Love you guys."

Presenter K Naomi commented:

"Happy Birthday Zakes! Here’s to many more."

Fans wished the couple well as they swooned over their marriage.

@phindile_nn commented:

"Happy birthday to your husband may God continue to bless your marriage. We absolutely love you guys ,wish youmore years of happiness together."

@sbusisomahlanguza also had well wishes saying:

"Happy birthday to this amazing gentleman, what an awesome man he is. May our God swing open doorsafter door for the family."

@miss_babongile added:

"Happy birthday to your Musical Genius husband."

