Singer Lerato Molapo, commonly known as Lira, was in the headlines following the announcement that she had suffered a stroke

Lira's social media was quiet for nearly a month, but her fans continued to show their support for the family

Lira's Instagram was finally active when her supporters got an update about Lira's well-being, and celebrities showed their appreciation for the singer

On 19 April, Lira's family took to her Instagram to announce that the beloved singer had suffered a stroke.

Lira's loyal supporters had not heard anything from Lira's family until 20 May, and supporters were excited about the good news.

Lira is on the road to recovery

In an Instagram post, Lira shared that she has suffered some loss of her speech ability because of the stroke. The singer said that she is doing well in all other physical aspects.

Lira continues to assure fans that she is getting better and that she was overwhelmed by their love and support.

The singer also expressed that she's looking forward to entertaining her supporters once again.

Celebrities show Lira some love

A number of Lira's entertainment industry peers gathered in the singer's comments to wish her well.

TV legend and businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo commented:

"God bless you sweetheart, He’s got you in the palm of His hand."

Radio host Penny Lebyane also commented:

"Look at you nana. It was beautiful the other day. I’m so proud of you and we keep praying. #LetTheBeLight"

Singer Kelly Khumalo added:

"We love you and we are praying for you"

Actress Minnie Dlamini also wrote:

"We love you'

Radio personality Bridget Masinga was happy to hear from Lira, writing:

"Good to see you gorgeous. Sending hugs and kisses your way."

Dj Zinhle is keeping Lira in mind as she said:

"Praying for you sisi"

Lira's supporters are pleased about the singer's recovery

Fans are also happy about Lira's recovery update as they reacted on social media.

Entertainment commentator Musa Khawula the songbird's news, and her fans wished her well too.

One user shared his experience with a stroke and hoped Lira would be better soon.

Some could not help but reminisce about her music.

@TreyZzee added to the thread:

"Something positive … glad she is recovering"

@deadbeatzee commented:

"Thank goodness she’s okay yho!"

@zulu_guy

"I’m glad she’s recovering."

