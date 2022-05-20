Samthing Soweto's real fans came to his defence after trolls shared hurtful comments when the singer posted snaps of himself on the timeline

The haters roasted the Amapiano star about his weight loss but his loving followers jumped to his defence and told the haters where to get off

The musician wanted his Facebook followers to rate his barber after getting a fresh haircut but the trolls decided to body-shame him

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Samthing Soweto's real fans jumped to his defence when trolls shared hurtful comments about his weight loss. The singer took to social media to share snaps of himself after having a fresh hair cut.

Samthing Soweto’s real fans defended him from his haters. Image: @samthingsoweto

Source: Instagram

He just wanted his followers to rate his barber but his haters body-shamed him. The star's loving stans took to his timeline to share positive messages to comfort him.

Taking to Facebook, many of the Emcimbini hitmaker's stans slammed his haters for commenting on his weight loss instead of rating the barber.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

ZAlebs reports that Samthing Soweto's die-hard stans called the haters out for being insensitive.

Pearl Paarl Kenosi wrote:

"I thought after that guy's death wa Black Panther, Chadwick, we don't talk about people's appearance and changes. People are out there trying to make it for a day because we don't know the battles they are fighting behind closed doors. Peace and love to you my brother."

Chrizlly Rsa commented:

"This is the reason why celebrities go through depression, y'all are bugging them, y'all are all over them, nx."

Mimi Norris said:

"I honestly don’t understand how insensitive a human being could be. Asking a person about his health and appearance? If he wanted to share about what’s happening to him, he was gonna share. Sometimes when you say or type something insensitive directing to another human being ask yourself first 'what if that was me and how would I feel?'."

Vuyane B-whizz Dynastey wrote:

"I Hope you are well brother, if you're going through something I hope you conquer it. You're a great artist and a great human, you still got a lot to offer. Sending you love and light. You are loved and valued by many, brother."

Nhlanhla Nciza pens touching tribute to late daughter

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Nhlanhla Nciza has penned a touching tribute to her later daughter. The Mafikizolo star took to social media to wish Zinathi a happy heavenly birthday.

The singer's baby girl passed away in a car crash back in 2009. She would have turned 18 this year. Along with her heartfelt message, Nhlanhla posted a sweet throwback clip of herself with Zinathi.

The artist shared the video on Instagram. According to TshisaLIVE, Nhlanhla expressed that she'll forever love her late bundle of joy. She captioned her post:

"I could write verses upon verses talking about my eternal love for you, Zinathi, and how I miss you incredibly. But even then it could never be enough to fill the void I feel in my heart. Happy Heavenly 18th Birthday, MaRhadebe. Mommy will forever love you."

Source: Briefly News