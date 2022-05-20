Mohale Motaung's name has been in the headlines alongside the return of his ex Somizi Mhlongo's reality show Living the D ream with Somizi

Mohale Motaung is a recurring name on Living the dream with Somizi after a messy break up with entertainer Somizi Mhlongo

The entrepreneur is choosing to focus on his mental health as he shared wise words about moving forward from hard situations

Weekly releases of Somizi Mhlongo's reality show Living the Dream with Somizi almost guarantee that Mohale Motaung will trend alongside the show.

Mohale Motaung and Somizi Mhlongo's split caused an uproar after the two's public broadcasted weddings. Fans of the reality TV stars, Mohale and Somizi, have been curious to see the after-effects play out in both of their lives.

Mohale Motaung says he has been going to therapy and is healing following his split from Somizi Mhlongo. Image: Instagram/@mohale_77/@somizi

Mohale Motaung is focusing on his mental health

According to DailySun, Mohale has been in therapy for a year. The actor celebrated going to therapy once a week for one year by posting on his Instagram.

Mohale says there is no clear path to healing in his message to supporters. He says that he is going through mixed emotions, still figuring everything out.

Mohale Motaung's supporters were touched by his message

Those who sympathise with Mohale were present to cheer on his healing. Many of his supporters were inspired by his story about therapy.

@thabisom agreed that therapy is important, commenting:

"Therapy is one of the most beautiful tools we have been blessed with by God on earth. It can change a person's life and help them be renewed. I've been and still taking therapy and it has done wonders for my life. I guess that's why I'm powerful."

@nkgaks_enhle added:

"Be blessed in your road to healing. It's always best to admit that you need a therapist"

Others were proud that Mohale decided to help himself

@leghara commented:

"Big up to you. What matters is, you are doing something about your healing and it's a journey."

More of Mohale's supporters showed that they were sending him positivity.

@macatala_ka_qoyi commented:

"Heal sthandwa Sam, we got you."

@love_coincidentally wrote:

"Continue to heal. Make your way to the happiness that you deserve."

