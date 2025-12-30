South African Amapiano giant DJ Maphorisa recently had fans gushing over his new ride

The Scorpion Kings duo member shared a clip of himself unboxing his new Gusheshe on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Madumoney's new classic car addition to his collection

DJ Maphorisa unboxed his new classic car. Image: @djmaphorisa

South African popular Amapiano giant and music producer DJ Maphorisa had many netizens gushing over the new vehicle that he has added to his garage collection on social media.

On Monday, 29 December 2025, the popular star who once spoke about how Amapiano inspired young people, excitedly shared a video of himself unboxing his new Gusheshe on Instagram.

This, however, isn't the first Gusheshe Madumoney owns in his garage, and he is also known for his expensive and exquisite taste in cars and other materialistic things he owns.

How much is a Gusheshe?

According to reports, the Gusheshe holds a legendary status in South Africa, where it was locally developed and produced in limited numbers for homologation racing. This local history significantly impacts its value. A replica or a car in need of significant restoration might be found for around R30,000 to R100,000.

Well-maintained, daily-driver examples typically fall into a wide range, often between R400,000 and R900,000. Rare, low-mileage, and perfectly original examples have fetched high prices at auction. Recent sales and listings for pristine models have reached R1.5 million to over R3 million. One 333i model sold for R1.255 million in March 2023, while another 325iS sold for R900,000 in late 2022.

Mzansi reacts to DJ Maphorisa's new Gusheshe

Shortly after the star shared a video of him unboxing his new Gusheshe on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

versacee.offici4l said:

"Yerr, one day is one day."

obekay wrote:

"Phori is coming for them all, isn't this car the one from Game on?"

ndumiso_pule questioned:

"How many do you want to own Phori?"

thomasblazin stated:

"Very few know the difference between a 325i and a Gushi! Dankie."

lordnkosanantuli asked:

"Isn't this the same Gusheshe🔥🙌🏾 that was at fourche."

its.msizi793 responded:

"Aii, shame you really are collecting all the Gusheshes in this is country."

Netizens reacted to DJ Maphorisa's new Gusheshe. Image: @djmaporisa

DJ Maphorisa credits Wiz Kid in his Amapiano music success

Briefly News previously reported that one-half of Scorpion King, DJ Maphorisa, opened up about the success of the amapiano music genre and how he hopped on to the sound while it was underground during an interview he had.

While on an international interview on BBC News Africa, DJ Maphorisa took it back to when amapiano was yet to be discovered. DJ Maphorisa was interviewed by DJ Edu. He discussed how award-winning Afrobeats star WizKid influenced him towards Amapiano and made him embrace the sound.

