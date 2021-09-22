Gabby Petito: YouTuber Confirmed Dead, Police Investigate Possible Case of GBV

The body of missing YouTuber Gabby Petito has reportedly been found

Police have confirmed the cause of death as a homicide and are investigating her missing fiancé, Brian Laundrie, as a key person of interest

One report speculates that Laundrie could face the death penalty if found guilty

The body of 22-year-old missing social media influencer Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito has reportedly been found. The FBI confirmed the news on Tuesday with the local coroner's initial report saying it was a homicide.

Her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, was declared a person of interest in the case and reports suggest he declined to cooperate with the police. Police bodycam footage of the couple getting into a heated altercation has deepened suspicions concerning Laundrie.

He's also since been reported missing, News 24 reports.

Allegations of gender-based violence

In August, police in Utah responded to a domestic violence report involving Petito and Laundrie. Bodycam footage shows Petito saying she had been involved in an altercation with Laundrie.

In the video, Petito admits to slapping Laundrie after an argument. She can also be seen crying and says she struggles with mental health problems. No charges were brought, however the couple were ordered to spend the night apart.

Brian Laundrie could face the death penalty

Brian Laundrie could face severe punishment if authorities bring charges against him in connection with the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, Insider reports.

While half of all US states have abolished the death penalty, it remains legal in both Wyoming and Florida, where the murder is suspected to have taken place. For him to be hit with the death penalty, officials must first determine exactly where the crime was committed.

