The community of Cato Crest in Durban has threatened not to vote in the upcoming elections

Residents of an informal settlement in the area have cited poor service delivery, among other concerns

Social media users have sympathised with the community but cautioned boycotting the votes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

People living at an informal settlement in Cato Crest outside Durban in KwaZulu-Natal have threatened to boycott the upcoming municipal elections.

The disgruntled dwellers are stating a string of reasons for their firm stance, including, among others, the heaps of uncollected waste and a sewerage spill within their settlement.

Disgruntled Cato Crest community members have said they will not vote. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The community, which has lambasted the poor service delivery and labelled it as a serious health concern, said they've had enough of the empty promises and simply want more decent living conditions.

Municipality quashes corruption allegations

According to a SABC News report, some dwellings are built above the sewerage line, while dwellers have complained to the eThekwini Municipality over the uncollected refuse.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

However, the municipality has poured cold water on the complaints, citing waste collection trips are made into the area on a weekly rotational basis.

The news report further stated that the municipality also dismissed allegations of nepotism and corruption related to solid waste tenders.

Mixed feelings to Cato Crest debacle

South Africans on social media sympathised with the squaller living conditions of the residents of the informal settlement but cautioned their no-vote stance.

Briefly News takes a look at the comments below.

@mzolisto9 wrote:

"If we are honest with ourselves. This is not a living condition for anyone. I’d also stay away. ANC can’t keep blaming the white man."

@Mzwandile Pikoli said:

"They might think that by not voting they will collect them. Eish, think otherwise is not good at all. Better vote for the party you think will fulfill its promises and blame yourself if doesn't."

@Pholosho Maepa The-Cleanist added:

"We do not care, not wanting to vote means you're fine with your current condition. So let the sh*t pile [up] even more."

Video shows mom with baby on back walking pipeline across river

In another shocking news story, Briefly News recently reported on an unbelievable video clip in which a woman with a baby on her back was captured attempting to make her way across a dangerous river by walking across a narrow pipeline.

She can be seen quivering as she dangles perilously over the rushing waters while attempting to maintain her balance by holding onto strands of makeshift rope with one hand.

It is unknown where the video was taken but is likely an area in the Eastern Cape because of the language (IsiXhosa) that can be heard spoken.

The heartbreaking clip was shared by a Twitter user, @ThonisileG, who criticised the government for subjecting "black people" to squaller living conditions.

The caption read:

"Eyi back [people] are suffering shame in the hands of black people. This video shame it extremely disturbing and shocking."

Source: Briefly.co.za