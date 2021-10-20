EFF Welcomes High Court’s Decision to Allow Their Banners in DA Led Cape Metro

The Economic Freedom Fighters have responded to the Western Cape High Court's ruling on the Cape Metro banning their election campaign posters

The ruling was in favour of the EFF, who welcomed the decision with open arms and vowed to take the majority of the metro away from the Democratic Alliance

The 'Red Berets' released a statement about the ruling on Twitter and South African social media users have been taking turns to respond

After the City of Cape Town locked horns with the EFF due to their banners being hung in and around the city, the Western Cape High Court granted the Red Berets an interim interdict which prevents the city from removing its election banners and posters.

The EFF has now released a statement through its Twitter account. The party welcomed the High Court's ruling stating that the DA is frightened by the fact that its majority in the Cape Metro will be significantly reduced.

The EFF has welcomed the Western Cape High Court's decision to stop the DA-led Cape Metro from banning its posters. Image: Jaco Marais/Foto24/Gallo Images and MICHELE SPATARI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Take a look at the EFF's statement below:

Below are some of the responses from South African social media users:

@Ribes_L shared:

"You should put more posters in the whole city; inside and outside."

@VuyeloDB91 wrote:

"They must feel the real chest pains on 1 November, when we take that municipality. This racist DA must be treated harshly. No coalition with them."

