Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa survived a car crash while travelling from the North-West to Gauteng

The accident was reportedly between the car the Minister was travelling in with two guards and another vehicle

Ramokgopa's spokesperson, Tsakane Khambane, said the Minister did not need to be hospitalised

Electricity Minister Kogsientsho Ramokgopa survived a car crash while travelling from North-West to Gauteng on 14 April 2024. Images: Stock Image/Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is safe at home after he survived a car crash while travelling from the North-West to Gauteng.

Electricity Minister leaves car wreck unscathed

According to EWN, the Minister was attended to by medical personnel shortly after the accident on 14 April 2024.

While details of the accident remain sketchy, SABC News reported that the collision was between the car the Minister was travelling in with two guards and another vehicle.

Ramokgopa's spokesperson, Tsakane Khambane, said the Minister did not need to be hospitalised and added that Ramokgopa was doing well.

Netizens advised politicians to slow down on the roads

Some social media users cautioned politicians on the dangers of speeding on the country's roads, while others wondered if the accident was linked to Ramokgopa's political activities:

@XUFFLER said:

“Another Zuma ”

@MechIndustries commented:

“Speed kills. These fast blue lights cars on our bad roads is just an ask for accidents.”

@Ndlombango added:

“These politicians must tell their drivers to slow down when driving.”

@BarryMa59814479 thought:

“Just hope Loadshedding was not involved in Minister Ramokgopa's car accident.”

@KhumaloFk concluded:

"Just for stopping loadshedding for two weeks senifuna ukumubulala umakhelwane wami zinja [you want to kill my neighbour...]

Electricity Minister's wife's looks raise eyebrows

The Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's wife, Georgia, caused an uproar on social media because of her youthful appearance.

It was revealed that there's a 13-year age gap between the two.

Ramokgopa posted pictures and a video of himself and his wife on his X account, and netizens commenting on the post could not help but notice how young she looked.

