On Thursday, 9 April 2026, Masechaba Mposwa took to her official social media accounts and announced her exit from Newzroom Afrika

On Friday, 10 April 2026, Newzroom Afrika broke its silence regarding the seasoned broadcaster's announcement

Her exit sparked speculation online, with many questioning the abrupt nature of her departure

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Newzroom Afrika weighed in on Masechaba Mposwa’s abrupt departure. Image: masechabandlovu

Source: Instagram

Newzroom Afrika has responded after prominent South African broadcaster Masechaba Mposwa announced that she’s leaving her role as anchor on Weekend Report.

Stations have been freshening up their rosters by announcing new shows and talents. While some individuals and programmes, such as Clement Manyathela’s Face the Nation on SABC, are being taken off air, Masechaba Mposwa caught South Africans by surprise on Thursday, 9 April 2026, when she announced that she was leaving Newzroom Afrika with immediate effect.

While Masechaba did not reveal why she had abruptly called time on her stint as the anchor of Weekend Report, which airs on Newzroom Afrika, DStv Channel 405, the station broke its silence on her decision to leave with immediate effect.

How did Newzroom Afrika react to Masechaba Mposwa's exit?

In a report published on Friday, 10 April, The Citizen reported that Newzroom Afrika had responded to Masechaba Mposwa’s departure. The station said it was stunned by the former Metro FM radio presenter’s announcement, as it had not initiated talks to renew her contract.

“As a matter of policy, Newzroom Afrika does not typically comment on the departure of anchors or other staff, however we were taken aback by the abrupt announcement, as we had not yet begun contract renewal discussions with Masechaba,” Newzroom Afrika told the publication.

Due to the sudden nature of her departure, the channel had not named a replacement by the time of publishing. Newzroom Afrika expressed well wishes and assured its viewers that it would announce new developments regarding Weekend Report and future programming in due time.

“Despite this, we continue to wish her the best. Further details regarding any programme refresh will be shared in due course,” added Newzroom Afrika.

Interestingly, both the Saturday and Sunday editions of the Weekend Report on 4 and 5 April were presented by Nompumelelo Ngubeni.

Newzroom Afrika reacted to Masechaba Mposwa’s exit. Image: masechabandlovu

Source: Instagram

What is Masechaba Mposwa's journalism career?

Masechaba Mposwa, who was previously criticised for interviewing her husband on Newzroom Afrika, has an illustrious career in broadcasting.

Mposwa joined Newzroom Afrika’s news team on 29 March 2024 as the anchor of its Weekend Report. Similar to her resignation announcement, she announced her arrival on X (Twitter) and Instagram, expressing excitement about the role.

See the post below:

Before joining Newzroom Afrika, she held a brief position as a government spokesperson. She also hosted several programmes on the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)’s three channels. Mposwa also hosted the reality series The Big Secret on BET Africa.

Masechaba Ndlovu celebrates her 1st anniversary

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Masechaba Mposwa (nee Ndlovu) recently celebrated her 1 year of marriage to her husband, Ntethelelo Ntethe Mposwa.

The media personality took to her official Instagram account and shared a video of her family celebrating their anniversary.

Source: Briefly News