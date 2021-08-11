A Ghanaian man with a physical disability has got many talking as a post with his works surfaces on social media

The talented craftsman is seen working on his shoes with some of them displayed in the picture

Opoku Samuel Kwame commented: "This is what I like about determine people, not allowing any form to define them"

A talented Ghanaian craftsman has impressed many with his extraordinary shoe-making skills.

The man by name, Emmanuel Kofi Attiso has sparked a lot of conversations about disability not equaling to inability on social media.

Emmanuel Kofi Attiso: A physically Challenged man who is Makes Gorgeous looking Shoes wows many Source: LinkedIn, Afi Antonio

Meet Attiso kofi Emmanuel a physically challenged shoe maker. He didn't allow his condition to stop him from doing something to earn some money. He could have decided to beg for money by the roadside but he didn't.

Emmanuel makes all these nice shoes and slipper from scratch. He sleeps in his small container where he works. Please support his business so he can afford a single room to rent. You can contact him directly if you want to help or buy some of his shoes on +233 24 308 1509. God bless you

Many individuals upon seeing the post were very impressed and marvelled at how good his works are.

Briefly News has highlighted some of the comments below;

Opoku Samuel Kwame commented:

This is what I like about determine people, not allowing any form to define them.

From Dickson Odei:

Wow...nice shoes. Thanks for sharing. I'll contact Emmanuel.

Noreen Asekenye said:

Very inspiring. More blessings

Joseph Cotton

Really nice craftsmanship.

From Francis Osei Annin

It is all about skillet, able-bodied men without skills are literally disabled and physically disabled men with skills are wholly able

Source: Briefly.co.za