Woman Wows Mzansi with Her Realistic Mural Art, SA Thinks She’s Really Talented

A local artist has dazzled Mzansi with her artistic flair after snaps of her realistic mural work were shared online

The Bloemfontein creative painted her design onto a neighbourhood wall and definitely grabbed everyone's attention

Mzansi took to the comments section and shared their reactions to the amazing art

A local woman has dazzled South Africans with her realistic painting of a beer bottle. The striking image seems to be displayed on a neighbourhood wall and has social media users impressed by the township girl's talent.

Lerato Nolaine has dazzled Mzansi with her artwork. Images: @danielmarven/Twitter

Heading online, popular Twitter user @danielmarven gave the artist the shoutout of anyone's dreams.

"Show Lerato Nolaine some love... talent," he captioned the post along with a cute red heart.

He also shared snaps of Lerato in action. The mural really takes form as the brown beer bottle turns from a simple outline into a fully accomplished work of art.

Mzansi social media users were left inspired by the resourceful and talented artist, heading to the comments section to show some love.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@zvatts said:

"The bottle image is in her mind, that's talent!"

@ntjereloaded said:

"Finally, the name of Lerato is connected to excellence."

@rragomoditi said:

"@SABreweries may wish to nurture this talent and employ the skills from her!"

@Albertyou6 said:

"Check her on Facebook lerato nolina shes from the free state botshabelo."

@Callmethaboo2nd said:

"She is very good with her hands."

@maropeng_sa said:

"Fine talent. You can show your talent everywhere."

@MpeleheR said:

"Rasta should learn a thing or 2 from this lady."

