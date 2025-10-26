The Miss South Africa pageant ended with three stunning contestants who were all vying for the big crown.

Qhawekazi Mazaleni walked away as the winner of the whole competition, and people compared her speech to the other two finalists

South Africans discussed why Qhawekazi Mazaleni came out on top over her final competition, Luyanda Zuma and Karabo Mareka

The Miss South Africa pageant took place at the Sunbet Arena in Pretoria. Qhawekazi Mazaleni was crowned the winner, and people reflected on her win by comparing her presence in the competition to that of other contestants.

Luyanda Zwane, Qhawekazi Mazaleni and Karabo Mareka'S answers as the Miss SA finalists. Image: @karabomareka / @melanin_lelo /@hawemazaleni

A video showing the finalists' answers to the final question made the rounds on social media. South Africans debated whether the new Miss South Africa when she gave the best response during the final part of the Miss South Africa competition.

In a video on TikTok by @news_livesa people got to see all three finalists' final answers. Luyanda Zuma, Karabo and Qhawekazi were the last standing, and they shared what they would bring to the table as Miss SA. Karabo said she will use the creativity she honed from her experience with finding success despite not having a degree. Qhawekazi said she would empower the youth to start with what they have, creating opportunities with the tools they have to pursue their goals. Luyanda said she wanted to teach the youth adaptability so that they are independent.

Luyanda Zuma was the first runner-up for the Miss South Africa title. Qhawekazi was crowned the winner of the national pageant.

Luyanda Zuma waslked away the Miss SA 2025runner-up. Image: Melanin_lelo

South Africa discusses Miss South Africa crowning

Most people thought all three ladies gave amazing answers, but most had a favourite. Qhawekazi Mazaleni's answer was lauded for being the most heartfelt. Karabo was criticised for implying that a degree is not important. Luyanda got mixed reactions, as some thought she sounded rehearsed. Watch the clip of the Miss SA Top 3's answers:

iris Ngane said:

"Karabo could've said she never went to university, but she wants to advocate for kids who can not afford fees to be able to finish their studies or some."

Aaci wrote:

"Luyanda was so confident, she thought she had won 🤣🤣 ,but my East London Queen 👑 said no mam 😂"

ECSTATIC 🖤🌹 commented:

"Rooted for Luyanda Like Qhawe and I believe we all know Karabo gave the best answers🤐"



Amahle Mdlalose wondered:

"Yimi ngedwa yini uLuyanda no Qhawe basho ianswer eyi one."



Mirizya🌹👑 said:

"Luyanda was overly confident, and her answers seemed like she had rehearsed 'I have a dream. She should have been more authentic. The first question, she never answered correctly. Let’s start there. The fake accent was annoying, too."



Allthewaytoo ✌️ remarked:

"Karabo really sabotaged herself. Idegree bengamele ayiphathe."





kazzy_kunene sad:

"I feel like Luyanda was trying so hard to sound 'iconic'🥴"

Ntombifuthi Khumalo shared her thoughts:

"Luyanda’s response was powerful and practical. She nailed it with intensity. Karabo’s perspective was real and relatable she represented someone’s lived reality. Congrats to Qhawakezi; her natural hair, confidence, and authenticity stood out. Qhawekazi kept it short, honest, and beautifully African.

