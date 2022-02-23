Matric results are out at Gomora High School and best friends Ntokozo and Teddy have gotten unbelievable marks

Gomora viewers are reacting to Ntokozo failing to pass his final year while Teddy celebrates a result that his sister feels is below average

While Ntokozo was in disbelief about his disappointing mark, many viewers expected nothing less considering his shenanigans in the past year

Last night's episode of Gomora was filled with many emotions. The matriculants of Gomora High finally have their marks back and despite Teddy passing, both he and Ntokozo will not be seeing university any time soon. Fans are reacting to the jam-packed episode.

Ntokozo and Teddy's matric results have ‘Gomora’ viewers talking. Image: @sishiioifficial and @seekay_sa

After a tumultuous year, Teddy and Ntokozo finally have their matric results. The two best friends received their marks and viewers are weighing in on their reactions.

Ntokozo (Ntobeko Sishi) got the shock of his life when he found out that he failed his final year of high school. The result came as no shock to others, considering he left school for a while, running around as one of Don's goons, reports The South African.

Teddy (Sicelo Buthelezi) passed his matric year with a school leaver's result. While he celebrates finishing school, his sister Sbongile is underwhelmed by the bare minimum mark.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their opinions on the matric results episode.

@RueMug said:

"Let us gather and laugh at Ntokozo's results. We saw this coming."

@AfterGlowxxxx wrote:

"Ntokozo failed matric. Angisho he was running around with Don and he even dropped out of school, telling Gladys that he's the best and smartest learner in South Africa. Ziyakhala ke manje."

@JabuMacDondald tweeted:

"I expected Ntokozo to fail matric, but I expected Teddy to pass at least with a Diploma."

@PitsMash said:

"So Ntokozo really expected to pass? Girl please."

@Zofatyela wrote:

"Lol how was Ntokozo going to pass, kodwa he was on the streets during his exam time."

