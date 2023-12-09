Mzansi Magic's Kokota cast with images, plot summary, full story, trailer

Mzansi Magic on DStv channel 161 elevates Sunday nights from entertainment to thrilling experiences. Following the conclusion of the epic historical drama Shaka iLembe's first season, anticipation soared for the channel's next move. The announcement did not disappoint, with Mzansi Magic's Kokota taking the stage and highlighting the amapiano genre. Having premiered on 10 September 2023, Sunday nights are a moment most people anticipate.

Mzansi Magic's Kokota cast members. Photo: @call_me_sir_rio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kokota series is a groundbreaking amapiano drama that follows four ambitious South African youths striving in the music industry. Set in lively Mamelodi, it reshapes Sunday's prime time. The 30-minute series, airing at 8 pm, has garnered a positive reception, showing that fans love it. It explores familial complexities, religious beliefs, and Tshepang's trials in the music industry.

Kokota's plot summary

Kokota narrates the journey of Tshepang, a preacher's son (Thato Dithebe), whose musical passion rivals the necessity of breathing. Surging into the Amapiano wave, Tshepang defies his parents' beliefs, risking his family's and church's reputations.

Joined by his brother Tshepo (Thabang Lefoa) and a band of misfits, they chase Tshepang's dream in the music industry. Amidst love, loyalty, and haunting sins of the past, the group faces tough decisions, navigating the allure and dangers of their musical pursuit.

Kokota's full story

Set in lively Mamelodi, Johannesburg, Kokota unfolds the story of Tshepang (Thato Dithebe). He is a preacher's son whose love for Amapiano music clashes with his father, Pastor Phiri (Molefi Monaisa), and mother, Mme Phiri (Bathabile Mashigo).

Determined to become an Amapiano star, Tshepang, alongside his brother Tshepo (Thabang Lefoa) and a group of unconventional companions, faces the challenges of the music industry. Amidst love, loyalty, and haunting sins of the past, the group navigates tough decisions. They pursue their musical dreams against the vibrant backdrop of Johannesburg.

Kokota's cast with images

One of the most thrilling aspects of the TV series is including a host of South African actors and actresses who embodied their roles, bringing another level of energy to the show. They include the following:

Thato Dithebe as Tshepang

Thato Dithebe as Tshepang. Photo: @presidentthato on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thato Dithebe, also known as President Thato, is a South African actor, dancer, and television presenter. Renowned for portraying Neo in the e.tv soapie House of Zwide, his career began as a YotvLive presenter on SABC 1. Now co-hosting Gen Z on Channel O, Thato continues to ascend in the entertainment industry with consistent growth.

Thabang Lefoa as Tshepo

Gaining acclaim through his compelling portrayals of Andile and Prince in the e.tv anthology series eKasi: Our Stories, Thabang Lefoa is a versatile South African actor. From leading roles in short films to his current portrayal of Sphola in SABC1's Skeem Saam, his talent extends to diverse productions, including The Wife Season III and Kokota.

Obakeng Kgwedi as Katlego

Obakeng Kgwedi as Katlego. Photo: @oba_kgwedi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Obakeng Kgwedi is a talented actress and model who entered the acting scene in 2007. She initially gained notice for her supporting role as Sipho Ramthalile's niece in Jozi H.

In 2023, she announced her role as Nthabiseng in the Gomora cast before securing a role in Kokota. Obakeng has been featured in TV commercials for renowned brands like Rama, Telkom, McDonald's, Pick n Pay, and more.

Leera Mthethwa as Mampho

Leera Mthethwa is a South African actress, model, and public speaker. She has been featured in numerous productions, portraying Jackie Hlungwani on Gomora, earning her acclaim. She has continuously won the hearts of television audiences and showcased her talent in shows like Soul City, Generations, and Prince Muzi.

Koketso Motaung as Abel

Koketso Motaung as Abel. Photo: @call_me_sir_rio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

He is multifaceted, serving as an actor and sports analyst. As one of the emerging talents in South African acting, he is highly regarded for his exceptional skills. His prominence rose notably with his role in the 2018 drama series The River.

Molefi Monaisa as Pastor Phiri

Molefi Monaisa as Pastor Phiri. Photo: @actorspaces and @sowetan_live on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Molefi Monaisa is a celebrated South African actor and poet, widely recognised as Ntate Wallet for his role on Skeem Saam since 2011. He has also been part of notable productions like the SABC2 sitcom Konsternasie Oppie Stasie and has featured in films such as Strike Back, Dora's Peace, and The Throne.

The cast also featured additional talents, including recurring and guest actors such as:

Bathabile Mashigo as Mme Phiri

Noel Baloyi as Mindloz

Motsoaledi 'Mo' Setumo as Pepsi

Sam Medupe as Deacon Kgori

Nolo Phiri as Thandi Zwane

Mpho Sebeng as Mello 012

Lucky Legodi as Uncle Paradise

Dineo Nchabeleng as Palesa

Buhlebemvelo Manyathi as Boohle

Nthabi Tau as Meisi

Adam Moholo as Ntokozo

Bonolo Tlaletse as Ma'am Mashile

Kokota's trailer

The trailer for Kokota was released on 3 September on Mzansi Magic, with the series premiering on Sunday, 10 September 2023, at 20:00. Season one airs on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) every Sunday at 20:00. Episodes are also available on DStv Stream for added viewing convenience.

Mzansi Magic's Kokota reinforces that the channel is dedicated to bringing stories that resonate with its viewers and align with the world around them. The show features characters who speak in a language called Spitori. Catch it every Sunday at 8 pm on Mzansi Magic during prime time.

READ ALSO: StarLife's Divya Drishti: Cast (with images), plot summary, full story

As published on Briefly, StarLife's Divya Drishti is an Indian supernatural drama series premiered on the African TV channel on 13 November 2023 at 22:00.

The show replaces Night of Doom and narrates the story of two sisters, Drishti and Divya, who are forced to navigate life apart after fate separates them in their early years. Gifted with supernatural abilities, Drishti has the power to see the future, while Divya can alter it.

Source: Briefly News