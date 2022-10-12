100+ beautiful girl and boy cat names with awesome meanings

Cats are usually called the pet of the gods mostly because of their predisposition to do whatever they have in mind. This has not stopped them from getting much love because of how cute they can get wherever they are found. If you are inspired by whatever reasons to buy kittens, you should be prepared with cool girl or boy cat names to call them when you want their attention.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Photo: unsplash.com, @jarispics (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There are several male cat names that people can give their grown cat or kitten. Some of these names are inspired by famous characters on television shows or movies, whether animated or otherwise. Popular animal movies like Lion King, Tom and Jerry, The Garfield Show, and Puss in Boots have been the sources of some appellations that kittens have been called for several decades.

List of cool cat names

There are several boy appellations for kittens to choose from if you need one for your pet. But then, while choosing, remember that some cool boy cat names are inspired by the colour of the fur, the personality (whether it is a tough or gentlemanly cat), and the colour of the eyes. The following are some kitten names for boys:

Bat: it is mostly a shortened version of Bartholomew and has an English root, Son of Tolmai.

Axel: it is another way to say "my father's peace" and is the middle age Danish way of saying Absalom.

Blaze: This represents flame or fire and is fitting for a ferocious kitten.

Thor: This name represents thunder and has Scandinavian and Norse origins.

Maverick: it is suitable for a cat with a mind of its own, as it represents a wildly independent being.

Amos: this name is of Hebrew origin and is synonymous with a burden.

Benjamin: it means son of my right hand and has Hebrew origin.

Charlie: it is a fine name for a free-spirited kitten as it means free man.

Dutch: this has both Dutch and English origins. Ronald Reagan, the 40th President of the United States of America, was nicknamed Dutch.

Java: this is a popular programming language and is also a location in Indonesia. It originated in Arabia.

Coby: it has Hebrew origin and is a short version of Jacob. It is synonymous with trickster or supplanter.

Bailey: this name translates into steward or bailiff and has variations such as Baili, Bailee, or Baley.

Alair: a cute name to give a merry or cheerful kitten.

Baines: it is synonymous with a little anvil and represents thin.

Bernie: it means bold as a bear and a shortened form of Bernard.

Spencer: it represents a steward, butler, or someone who serves a higher authority.

Perry: used to describe someone who lives beside a pear tree.

Yogi: it has Indian origin and is synonymous with Yoga.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Photo: unsplash.com, @joekey (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Napoleon: this is another moniker fitting for a cat that likes to have its way since Napoleon is a popular dictator.

Ziggy: it is the shorter way to say Sigmund and has its origin in Germany.

Solomon: this is a suitable title for a cat that you think of as wise since king Solomon is mostly ascribed the title of wisest man ever to walk the earth.

Hunter: loves to envisage the prospect of hunting down prey even though it is mostly indoors.

Waldo: it is synonymous with God's power and is a popular way to say, Oswald.

Odin: this is suitable for that kitten that you believe is magical, as it represents the god of mystery magic.

Romeo: is your cat full of love for you and the members of the household as well as friends? Then, Romeo, representing love, is a fitting name.

Zeus: this moniker has a Greek origin and represents the supreme god of the Greek gods.

Bond: is your cat a drama king and wants what it wants? This is a good appellation as James Bond is a popular actor.

Angus: has Scottish origin and describes an independent cat.

Bandit: this is a perfect moniker for a cat whose actions and inactions have stolen your heart.

Caesar: a fitting name for a cat who likes to act like an emperor around the house.

Atlas: this is the moniker of a Greek god that is attributed with the characteristics of carrying the earth on his shoulders.

Hoover: this is a fitting moniker for a cat that likes to eat up everything that drops on the kitchen floor.

Connor: it represents a lover of wolves and originates in the Irish name, Conchobhar.

Adam: is a suitable appellation for the first male cat you own.

Euclid: means glorious and is of Greek origin.

Dean: the moniker means "from the valley" and may be suitable for a stray cat that has been adopted.

Gus: a short form for August, Augustus, or Angus and is fitting for a kitty with a majestic air around it.

Fred: means peaceful ruler and is a shortened form of the English name Frederick.

John: means glorious God and is a popular expression usually associated with the 35th President of the United States of America, asides from its biblical allusion.

Otis: this appellation represents wealth and is of English origin.

Sage: it is an English name that connotes prophet or herbs. Other variations of it include Saige and Sayge.

Ramses: a famous Egyptian moniker meaning the son of Ra.

Tyler: it is of English origin and represents one who makes tiles.

Nelson: it represents the son of Neil or Nell and is of English origin.

Max: it is a shortened form of Maximilian or Maxwell and is rooted in English.

Jasper: denotes treasurer and is the name of a precious stone. It can be shortened to Jazz or Jas.

Kyle: represents a narrow path or channel and is of Scottish origin.

Jack: is a popular English appellation and means God is gracious.

Houdini: used to describe a cat that loves to run away.

Casper: is a fitting moniker for a white cat as it means ghost.

What are unique names for cats?

Photo: unsplash.com, @mewmewmew (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Some of the unique names for male or female kittens exhibit certain features, which could be physical or personality-wise. For example, suppose you have a feline that moves around the house with elegance and grace almost equal to or supersedes other household members. In that case, common appellations will not do justice to such attitudes. Below are some unusual names that your special kitten can answer:

Rumi: has Persian roots and is associated with female celebrities.

Ugo: this has Nigerian origin and means eagle, which makes it a suitable appellation for a cat that acts like one.

Patches: this is a perfect moniker for cats with multiple-coloured fur.

Liquorice: describes a sweet candy which makes it fitting for that well-behaved kitty.

Inky: this is a cool name for a dark-furred kitty.

Rex: is synonymous with a majestic or kingly attitude.

Soren: is a kitten name of Scandinavian origin and describes a fierce-looking act.

Enigma: a fitting term for a kitty that acts mysteriously.

Milo: is a moniker of an animation titled Adventures of Milo and Otis. It is suitable for a cat with an adventurous attitude.

Satin: it is used to describe a kitty with smooth fur.

Dragon: is a fitting appellation to describe a cat capable of terrorising the household, especially visitors.

Ginger: appropriate moniker for an orange-coloured cat.

Expresso: this is a special name to describe a cat whose fur is coffee-coloured.

Whiskers: fitting for kitties with prominent whiskers.

Nightfall: is a good moniker for a cat that prefers to be active at night

Orlando: means famous land and has Italian origin.

Xavier: synonymous with a new house and has a Latin origin.

Spock: best describes that kitty with pointy ears and acts like it knows it all.

Glenn: used to represent that something is from a wooded valley.

Mercury: is synonymous with several things, including being the hottest planet because of its closeness to the sun.

Nash: it is an American name describing something or someone that resides by the ash tree.

Hawk: cats with the curious and eager attitude of hawks will find this appellation comfortable.

Garfield: a popular cat name of American origin and describes something that comes from the Triangular Field.

Willie: is the shortened version of William and translates into Gilded Helmet in the German language.

Gabino: means God is my strength.

What are some unique male cat names?

As owners need to treat their pets kindly, it is sometimes inadvertent that there is that one kitten they will feel a sense of closeness to. Therefore, such pets deserve a special name with more classic meanings than usual ones. Below are some unique boy cat names to be given only to your favourite feline:

Photo: unsplash.com, @kotecinho (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bentley: it represents a tree of bent grass and has its origin in English.

Buddy: means friend.

George: it connotes a farmer and has Greek origin but has been popular in America since the time of George Washington, who was the first president in the history of the United States of America.

Bob: this is the shorter version of Robert and has an English origin.

Henry: this is a perfect moniker for a kitty that likes to boss everyone around.

Harry: a fitting moniker for a cat that acts like a military ruler in the house as it means army ruler. It is of English origin.

Loki: has Greek origin and is a fitting name for a sneaky cat that is not to be trusted with being well-behaved.

Leo: it is used to describe a lion, the king of the cat family.

Miles: is a variant of Michael and means soldier.

Merlin: it has a Latin origin and describes a wizard or magical human.

Oscar: has its origin in Ireland and represents a deer lover.

Toby: this is the English version of the Hebrew names Tobiah and Tobias. It means God is good.

Murphy: has Irish origin and describes the descendants of a sea warrior.

Apollo: this name means the destroyer in Greek. It also represents the Sun god of the Greeks.

Oliver: it describes the offspring of the ancestors and is of English origin.

Simba: the name originated from the Swahili-speaking part of Africa and means lion.

Lucky: the name represents just what it says and is the right choice if you feel like you got fortunate with your kitty.

Louis: Does your kitty remind you of a real-life famed warrior or even the ones in the book you have read? Call it Louis.

Sneaker: the name is perfect for a cat that loves to be stealthy around people.

Ajax: has a Greek origin and represents something from the earth.

What's a good cat name for a boy?

Photo: unsplash.com, @alexandruz (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cats will usually do whatever they want and when they want, irrespective of the owners' opinion. Still, a few are instinctively more well-behaved than others. So, if you are lucky to have gotten one that listens to you more often than you have to, you better show appreciation by giving it one of the good boy cat names below:

Archie: it is the short version of Archibald, a German name and Archer, an English term. It is synonymous with boldness.

Ares: this is another way to write Aries, an astrological sign, and represents Ram.

Baxter: this moniker is commonly used to describe bakers of English origin.

Achilles: this means pain and originated from the Greek word "achos."

Hex: this name describes a cat you associate with magic, especially a black one.

Silky: is a nice moniker for a cat with smooth fur.

Boots: it is used to describe a cat with white paws.

Delbert: a fitting name for a cat you will describe as bright and noble.

Gideon: this moniker depicts a warrior.

Sergeant: it means officer or servant.

Devanch: has an Indian root and connotes a thing as being a part of God.

Cloud: represents the majestic aura of nature.

Ammon: perfect appellation for a shy cat as it means hidden. It has its origin in Egypt.

Leonardo: befitting of a cat that acts as brave as a lion.

Elvis: is a name that describes an intelligent cat, as it means "all-wise."

What is the #1 cat name?

There are a couple of names that have been made popular by kittens, depending on who you are asking. However, Max is among cats' most favoured appellations, especially male kittens.

The list of boy cat names is inexhaustible as various factors influence it. For example, some people prefer to name their tabbies or other kittens after spending time around them. In contrast, others give their feline an appellation immediately after buying it or adopting it from a shelter if it does not have one already.

READ ALSO: Top 30 high-demand products to sell from home in South Africa 2022

Briefly.co.za shared some high-demand products can consider selling if you want to make extra income from the comfort of your home.

The good thing is that with an internet-enabled device, you can create an online presence for your business and get patronage. So, check out the post to learn more.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News