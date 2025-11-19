Another video of actress Phindile Gwala dancing has gone viral on social media

The former Muvhango star showed off her moves and had fans raving over her stunning hourglass figure

However, some online users suggested that Gwala's dance video was merely a display of her assets to gain attention or "clout"

Phindile Gwala broke the internet with her latest dance video. Images: phindilegwala_official

Source: Instagram

South African actress and MANCOSA graduate Phindile Gwala is topping social media trends with her latest dance video.

On Wednesday, 19 November 2025, the former Muvhango actress posted a video on her Instagram page dancing to Ngimtholile by Afrosoul, a South African music duo comprising Thandeka Zulu and Sabelo Ngema.

Gwala, famous for her suggestive dance moves, stood on a porch slowly dancing to the song and flaunting her hourglass figure in a tight-fitting leggings and T-shirt ensemble.

"TikTokers are saying BODY IS TEA. Mina ngithi this SONG is TEA."

Actress Phindile Gwala showed off her dance moves and hourglass figure in a new dance video. Image: phindilegwala_official

Source: Instagram

Seeing as this wasn't her first viral dance video or "hot body moment," the clip garnered thousands of impressions across several platforms within hours.

In October, the actress was praised for her stunning figure and killer legs, and she has once again broken the internet; however, not all the reactions to her dance video were positive.

Watch Phindile Gwala's dance video below.

Phindile Gwala's dance video gets Mzansi talking

Fans of the actress raved over her stunning hourglass figure. Read some of their comments below.

sisbongimlotshwa was obsessed:

"My Lord, where can I buy a body like this?

nomfundo_sassy said:

"You have a beautiful body."

blackcarl_b.roll declared:

"The most ideal legs in the game!"

diphapanglucky posted:

"Very, very beautiful."

nguse380 raved:

"Your body is so beautiful, Magwala, it's as though you were made of sunlight. SPANISH. MANDZIMANDE."

Phindile Gwala’s dance video received mixed reactions online. Image: phindilegwala_official

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, a handful of critics suggested that Phindile Gwala's video was merely to show off her assets.

thabo_smol said:

"She's showing off her bum, not dance moves."

Lightskin_Venda said:

"They do anything for clout."

mfundomondlane wrote:

"She is not showing off her dance moves, but the booty."

Ultimately, Phindile Gwala's latest dance video has once again divided Mzansi. For her fans, the video is a celebration of her stunning physique and dance moves. While for her critics, it's a cynical bid for internet attention and "clout."

Regardless of intent, it's clear that for Gwala, every move, outfit, and post will be met with immediate, polarised reactions. And while the criticism tends to be sharp, it has never stopped her from being who she is.

