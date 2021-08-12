South Africans are seriously engaging in a debate as far as finding the right solution for dealing with a break-up

A social media user, @KabzShaz, dropped a question to her Twitter followers as she struggles to move on and the post is going viral

Many people believe she should block the ex-partner or find a temporary bae, and some say finding a hobby can distract her mind

South Africans are now turning their focus to sharing ideas regarding matters of the heart. This comes after one stunning lady dropped a question on what is the best way of dealing with a break-up.

The beautiful @KabzShaz might have been experiencing tough times in dealing with a separation or perhaps asking for a friend, but she is receiving all the reactions from Twitter users.

The ever-sympathetic Mr Smeg believes she should find a shoulder to cry on and some say she should look within and find a hobby to distract her mind. She captioned her post with a broken heart:

“Guys, what's the next step after break up?”

South African social media users are debating on how to deal with a break-up. Image: @KabzShaz/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@MichaelBucwa, aka the infamous Mr Smeg, said:

“Get yourself a shoulder to cry on.”

@VDhlozi said:

“Find a hobby, mostly gym comes handy in such cases & find something that will make you money.”

@IamIqili said:

“After you both calm down, the one who ended a relationship needs to contact the dumpee and arrange where and when will seat down and talk comfortably so that you both have closure.”

@NgoashengAngel said:

“Block them everywhere, delete and move on.”

@3rdWave8 said:

“Stage 1, trash talk them with your friends. Bawl your eyes out. Stage 2 be a motivational speaker, some look for a rebound, it's up to you. Legends go straight to stage 3, look for a hobby that gives you money and go to the gym for a revenge body.”

@Mbu_Sbu said:

“Why do you break up vele? Yaz nina ni weak too much.”

@Diodata_1389 said:

“Oh you're not alone. Ever cried like you've lost your beloved to death? Yeah that's me.”

Source: Briefly.co.za